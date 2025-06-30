Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 26 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

price Amount Accumulated until 20 June 2025 51,400 581.49 29,888,521 Monday, 23 June 2025 1,200 610.99 733,188 Tuesday, 24 June 2025 1,200 608.74 730,488 Wednesday, 25 June 2025 1,300 598.49 778,037 Thursday, 26 June 2025 1,300 594.43 772,759 Friday, 27 June 2025 1,200 600.87 721,044 In the period 23 June 2025 - 27 June 2025 6,200 602.50 3,735,516 Accumulated until 27 June 2025 57,600 583.75 33,624,037 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,099,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.40% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

