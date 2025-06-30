Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 26 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 20 June 202551,400581.4929,888,521  
Monday, 23 June 20251,200610.99733,188  
Tuesday, 24 June 20251,200608.74730,488  
Wednesday, 25 June 20251,300598.49778,037  
Thursday, 26 June 20251,300594.43772,759  
Friday, 27 June 20251,200600.87721,044  
In the period 23 June 2025 - 27 June 20256,200602.503,735,516  
Accumulated until 27 June 202557,600583.7533,624,037  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,099,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.40% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

