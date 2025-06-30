Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 26 2025
On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 20 June 2025
|51,400
|581.49
|29,888,521
|Monday, 23 June 2025
|1,200
|610.99
|733,188
|Tuesday, 24 June 2025
|1,200
|608.74
|730,488
|Wednesday, 25 June 2025
|1,300
|598.49
|778,037
|Thursday, 26 June 2025
|1,300
|594.43
|772,759
|Friday, 27 June 2025
|1,200
|600.87
|721,044
|In the period 23 June 2025 - 27 June 2025
|6,200
|602.50
|3,735,516
|Accumulated until 27 June 2025
|57,600
|583.75
|33,624,037
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,099,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.40% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
