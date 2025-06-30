Verizon celebrates 25 years of powering how people live, work and play

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 25 years, Verizon has been leading with technology and innovation for our customers and helped shape the way Americans connect every day. What started as a bold vision in 2000 has grown into a company with the most wireless retail connections in the industry and a network of technological breakthroughs that empowers millions of people to live, work and play in new, connected ways. Today, Verizon is marking our 25th anniversary by celebrating our past and looking to the future: building smarter networks, supporting communities and equipping the next generation

"For 25 years, our purpose has been rooted in our name: Veritas, delivering the truth and reliability that our customers trust, and Horizon, always looking forward,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “This is why we've built the nation's most reliable 5G network. But it's the people behind it — our V Team — who give us our heart. As we celebrate our past, our focus is firmly on the future: extending our leadership with intelligent solutions to connect every home and business to the possibilities of tomorrow."

25 years of firsts

Verizon’s story is one of constant innovation. From pay phones to flip phones to smartphones, to rolling out 4G LTE nationwide, to being one of the first major carriers to launch fiber to the home with Fios, to pioneering the first 5G mobile network, Verizon has kept America and its customers at the forefront of technology. Along the way, our “Can you hear me now?” campaign has become a cultural touchstone, reminding consumers that reliability matters.

A commitment to communities

Verizon’s legacy is more than technology. In moments of crisis, like 9/11 and Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy and countless other natural disasters, Verizon teams work around the clock to keep families and first responders connected when they need it most. Our disaster resiliency work has since expanded to work with communities at risk of natural disasters year-round to empower them to be prepared for and able to recover from these disasters with greater confidence and connectivity.

Building on Verizon’s support of communities, our commitment to closing the digital divide has brought digital skills training to nearly 9 million students through Verizon Innovative Learning . And, we know that staying connected isn’t just about access — it’s about supporting the well-being of the communities we serve by encouraging healthy relationships with technology. Through free resources that help parents guide their children’s tech use, and partnerships with digital wellness organizations, Verizon is working to ensure that everyone can navigate the digital world safely and confidently.

Investing in America’s small businesses

Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready program offers a free online platform — designed in partnership with small business owners, for small business owners — featuring 50+ free courses such as AI automation, social media marketing, financial planning, as well as peer networking, community events and one-on-one coaching. To date, the program has supported more than 500,000 businesses.

In addition, Verizon is opening doors for small businesses with our new Small Business Supplier Accelerator program — a commitment to spend $5 billion with small business suppliers over the next five years to help small businesses grow and thrive by working with Verizon and other large corporations.

The Next 25: An AI-powered, customer-first future and expanding America’s most-reliable 5G network

As part of this vision, Verizon’s pending acquisition of Frontier Communications represents a landmark expansion of our fiber footprint, poised to bring premium fiber connectivity to millions of new households. For the enterprise, Verizon AI Connect puts us at the forefront of powering the emerging AI economy, combining our industry-leading intelligent network with our expansive data center assets to deliver AI workloads at scale.

At the same time, Verizon is redefining the customer experience with a suite of AI-powered enhancements. Key features include a “Customer Champion” team, where a dedicated expert leverages Google’s Gemini AI models to resolve complex issues from start to finish. This is complemented by new 24/7 live chat support and a redesigned My Verizon app that uses AI to provide proactive solutions.

This is the latest chapter in a 25-year story of innovation with Verizon setting a new standard of how to connect customers at home and on the go.

