Joint Commission Launches a Transformative Approach to Healthcare Accreditation

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission today launched Accreditation 360: The New Standard, a transformational approach to hospital and healthcare accreditation and certification. Leveraging data analytics with a focus on benchmarking and outcomes, Accreditation 360 is designed to dramatically streamline and simplify processes, provide better support, and more efficiently share best practices across the healthcare ecosystem, ultimately redefining how the healthcare industry delivers the highest levels of healthcare quality and safety.

“Healthcare organizations today are navigating historic complexity, and the pressures are enormous,” says Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Joint Commission. “Healthcare is also changing, and Joint Commission must change, too. Accreditation 360 directly responds to what this moment demands. Designed by a team of operationally experienced healthcare leaders, this new model removes standards whose time has passed, and we are introducing a suite of novel tools for benchmarking and performance support. Reducing burden helps busy clinicians and healthcare organizations focus on what matters most: delivering the safest, highest-quality and most compassionate healthcare possible.”

Specifically, Accreditation 360 introduces: