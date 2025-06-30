Aptamers Market Set to Reach USD 17.85 Billion by 2032, Driven by Therapeutic Potential and Advances in Molecular Recognition – SNS Insider

Austin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptamers Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Aptamers Market was valued at USD 3.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.85 billion by 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 24.58% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. This growth is largely attributed to expanding applications of aptamers in therapeutics, molecular diagnostics, biosensors, and targeted drug delivery systems.

Aptamers—short single-stranded nucleic acids or peptides that bind to specific molecular targets with high affinity and specificity—are emerging as viable alternatives to antibodies in both diagnostics and therapy. Their advantages, including low immunogenicity, chemical stability, rapid synthesis, and cost-efficiency, are positioning them as indispensable tools in modern biomedical research and drug development.





Market Overview:

Aptamers are transforming the future of precision medicine and molecular diagnostics. With the biotechnology industry leaning toward more selective, personalized, and scalable solutions, aptamers are at the forefront of innovation. In comparison to monoclonal antibodies, aptamers offer more flexibility in design and modification, making them highly attractive for targeted drug delivery and biosensing technologies.

The increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with rising R&D investments in oncology, immunology, and virology, is further accelerating demand for aptamer-based products. Collaborative projects between biopharma companies and research institutions are also expanding the development pipeline across key disease areas.

Segment Analysis:

By Type:

In 2024, nucleic acid aptamers dominated the market with 82.9% share, driven by their superior binding capabilities, ease of synthesis, and broad utility across diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Their scalability and chemical modifiability make them ideal for clinical research and biopharma product development.

Peptide aptamers are poised for fastest growth, as their application in protein-protein interaction studies, enzyme inhibition, and gene-editing is expanding. These aptamers, with their compact structure and robust binding capabilities, are increasingly being used in cellular targeting research.

By Application:

Research & Development (R&D) was the leading application segment in 2024, accounting for 39% of the global market. Aptamers play a central role in drug discovery, biomarker validation, and assay development due to their reproducibility and high-throughput screening capabilities.

Therapeutics is the fastest-growing application segment, fueled by the increasing number of clinical trials, especially in oncology, ophthalmology, and infectious diseases. With aptamer-based therapeutics showing promise in selective targeting and minimal side effects, major pharmaceutical players are ramping up investments.

Regional Trends:

North America dominated the aptamers market in 2024, accounting for 52% of the global share, with the U.S. market valued at USD 1.21 billion and projected to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 23.10%. This leadership is driven by the presence of advanced biotech ecosystems, ample research funding, and a rising prevalence of chronic illnesses necessitating targeted therapeutics.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, supported by growing investments in biotech research, clinical trials, and drug development across China, Japan, and South Korea. The region’s push toward personalized medicine, coupled with favorable government initiatives and growing biotech hubs, is expected to fuel rapid growth.

Recent Developments:

April 2025 – Zentek secured a USD 1.1 million contract from Innovative Solutions Canada to develop a multivalent aptamer-based countermeasure for Avian Influenza (H5N1).

June 2024 – SomaLogic and Illumina announced a partnership to integrate aptamer proteomics with next-generation sequencing, aiming to enhance precision diagnostics.

March 2024 – Aptagen launched a new range of aptamer-based biosensors optimized for rapid diagnostics in low-resource settings, expanding their global market reach.

