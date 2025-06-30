Plasma Lighting Market Set to Reach USD 661.39 Million by 2032 Driven by Efficiency and Smart Infrastructure | SNS Insider

Austin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plasma Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Plasma Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 446.7 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 661.39 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.03% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Plasma Lighting Gains Momentum as High-Performance Alternative for Demanding Industrial and Horticulture Applications

Plasma lighting is an advanced high brightness lighting which comes with energy efficiency for high brightness applications including horticulture, industrial operation and large-scale outdoor architecture and the market for plasma lighting is growing tremendously. Designed to bridge the gap between traditional LEDs that simply don't cut it in these demanding, precision-requiring work and production environments, plasma lighting provides more lumens, more full-spectrum light quality and longer operating life than any other source. LEDs lead by ordering of magnitude, however plasma lighting is making inroads into niches where high temperature, thermally stable, light is a priority.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Ceravision Limited

Hive Lighting Inc.

Gavita International B.V.

Pure Plasma Lighting Inc.

Saturn Overseas Trading LLC

KA Shui International Holdings

LG Electronics

Green De Corp

Solaronix

BIRNS Inc

Plasma Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 446.7 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 661.39 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.03% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Lightron , Waveguide, Bulb Assembly, Cavity Resonator)

• By Wattage (300W, 700W, 1000W)

• By Application (Highways, Street Lighting, and Tunnels, Industrial, Sports & Entertainment, Horticulture, Others (Military, etc.))

Plasma Lighting Market Sees Segmental Shifts with Efficiency Demand Driving Growth Across Key Applications

By Component

Waveguide segment will lead the Plasma Lighting Market in 2024, accounting for about 42% share due to its high-efficiency of energy usage, efficient control of beam, and the need for durable and effective lighting solutions in industrial and commercial settings.

The Bulb Assembly segment is expected to grow the fastest in the Plasma Lighting Market from 2025 to 2032, at a CAGR of 8.43%, as its adoption in the automotive, horticulture, and architectural lighting applications is increasing.

By Wattage

In 2024, the 300W segment accounted for more than 52% of the share in the Plasma Lighting Market, and is extensively used across industrial, commercial and outdoor lighting. Its high-output matched with the efficiency and maintenance that the merchants in higher-traffic areas desire, makes sure that it meets one of the major demands of this product category.

Over the forecast years from 2025 to 2032, the 1000W segment of the Plasma Lighting Market is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.02%. This growth is due to the increased demand for ultra-high-intensity lights for larger scale applications, such as sports venues, ports, and industrial areas, wherein high luminance and long life are a necessity.

By Application

The Highways, Street Lighting and Tunnels segment held the largest share of over 39% of the Plasma Lighting Market in 2024 on account of the rising demand for infrastructure development, demand for energy efficient and durable lighting solutions in outdoor areas such as high-traffic roads.

The Horticulture segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the Plasma Lighting Market with a CAGR of 15.04% during the years 2025 to 2032 owing to growing indoor farming and greenhouses & rising demand for high-efficiency spectrum-optimized lighting solutions.

Asia Pacific Leads Plasma Lighting Market as North America and Europe Show Strong Future Growth

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of revenue in 2024 for Plasma Lighting Market at 44%, attributed to urbanization, infrastructure, and smart city projects coupled with robust government support in China, India and Japan. With the rapid industrial development and higher efficiency, China stays the leader for the region. During 2025-2032

North America is expected to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 7.70% owing to infrastructure modernization, sustainability goals, and usage in transport, industry and horticulture.

There are also some stronger growth prospects in the EU region driven by environmental regulations, increased energy costs and investments in smart infrastructure. Urbanization, public lighting upgrades, and the need for sustainable lighting in remote and industrial areas are supporting steady growth for the segment in LATAM and MEA.

Recent Developments:

In Dec, 2024 – Berkeley Lab’s BELLA Center achieved a breakthrough by accelerating a 10-GeV electron beam in just 30 cm using laser-plasma interaction, advancing compact particle accelerator development.

In Jan 2025 – KDE Plasma 6.3 will feature improved Night Light mode for HDR displays, correcting color shift issues for better visual accuracy, as confirmed by developer Xaver Hugl.

