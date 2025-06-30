MMI Announces 2025 Financial Learning & Empowerment in Communities (FLEC) Award Winners

STAFFORD, Texas, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), the nation’s leading nonprofit financial wellness organization, is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of the prestigious Financial Learning & Empowerment in Communities (FLEC) Awards revealed in its annual ceremony today. These honors celebrate excellence in storytelling, innovation, and accessibility by recognizing the individuals and platforms that are breaking down barriers to financial health and helping Americans rewrite their debt stories.

This year marks a pivotal evolution in the program, as MMI rebrands the FLEC Awards to reflect a deeper commitment to empowerment over judgment, and systems change over individual blame.

"People aren’t broken; systems are," said Jim Triggs, President and CEO at MMI. “These award winners are improving access, amplifying real voices, and making sure people know they’re not alone in their financial journey.”

2025 FLEC Award Honorees

National Excellence

Local Excellence

Innovation & Impact Awards

Excellence in Community Finance – Debt Free subreddit, Reddit, Inc.

– Debt Free subreddit, Reddit, Inc. Excellence in AI-Driven Interaction – ChatGPT, OpenAI, Inc.

The Power of Platforms: How Online Tools Drive Real-Life Financial Change

MMI’s research continues to show that trusted storytelling and accessible tools drive behavioral change. In fact, local media coverage of real MMI clients has led to up to a 10x increase in financial counseling within the community. In 2025, that impact extended into online communities and AI-powered research tools connecting people with help when and where they need it.

“I owe $37,000 and was starting to struggle to make minimum payments… but after doing a deep dive on Reddit… I found the posts about MMI. I never would have known about this program without Reddit so I hope my post helps someone else.” — u/Odie7997

“I asked ChatGPT to compare debt relief options and it highlighted MMI’s reputation. After my own research, I signed up—and the ability to do it online made a huge difference for me as a busy PhD student.” — Ian C.

"These aren’t just tools. They’re access points that change lives," said Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations at MMI. “We’re proud to honor the storytellers, innovators, and platforms that are reshaping the way people find—and trust—financial support.”

About the FLEC Awards

Launched in 2021, the Financial Learning & Empowerment in Communities (FLEC) Awards has celebrated over thirty individuals and organizations who champion financial wellness through inclusive reporting, scalable innovation, and community-driven solutions. Honorees are selected by MMI’s senior leadership team based on impact, accessibility, and alignment with MMI’s goal to destigmatize debt and expand economic opportunity.

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

