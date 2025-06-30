Cloud Database and DBaaS Market to Reach USD 77.65 Billion by 2032, Driven by Cloud Adoption, AI Integration, and Digital Shift | SNS Insider

Pune, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Size Analysis:

“The Cloud Database and DBaaS Market was valued at USD 17.51 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 77.65 billion by 2032, driven by a strong CAGR of 18.07% between 2024 and 2032.”

This robust growth is primarily fueled by the proliferation of cloud-native applications, demand for cost-effective solutions for managing the data and shift from conventional databases to scalable, on-demand database services. Besides, the proliferation of real-time data processing, increasing digitalization across industries, and rise in adoption of AI and analytics applications are also fueling the demand for cloud-based database services.

The U.S. Cloud Database and DBaaS Market stood at USD 4.80 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 21.00 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 17.82% from 2024 to 2032. Growth is driven by rising cloud adoption, AI integration, and increasing enterprise demand for scalable data solutions.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Google LLC (Cloud SQL, BigQuery)

Nutanix (Era, Nutanix Database Service)

Oracle Corporation (Autonomous Database, Exadata Cloud Service)

IBM Corporation (Db2 on Cloud, Cloudant)

SAP SE (HANA Cloud, Data Intelligence)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (RDS, Aurora)

Alibaba Cloud (ApsaraDB for RDS, ApsaraDB for MongoDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (Atlas, Enterprise Advanced)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure SQL Database, Cosmos DB)

Teradata (VantageCloud, ClearScape Analytics)

Ninox (Cloud Database, App Builder)

DataStax (Astra DB, Enterprise)

EnterpriseDB Corporation (Postgres Cloud Database, BigAnimal)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Managed Database Services, Cloud Databases for MySQL)

DigitalOcean, Inc. (Managed Databases, App Platform)

IDEMIA (IDway Cloud Services, Digital Identity Platform)

NEC Corporation (Cloud IaaS, the WISE Data Platform)

Thales Group (CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager, Data Protection on Demand)

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 17.51 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 77.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.07% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments



• By Component (Solution, Service)



• By Database Type (NoSQL, Relational Database)



• By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid)



• By Enterprise Size (Large Size Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs))



• By End-use (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail & Consumer Goods, Others) Key Growth Drivers Rising demand for scalable data storage and real-time accessibility is accelerating adoption of cloud database and DBaaS solutions globally.

By Component, Solution Segment Dominated the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market in 2023

In 2023, the Solution segment captured around 58% of the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market share, due to instant, scalable, and secure data platforms need in real-time. Organizations are turning to next-gen software solutions that feature autonomous scaling, analytics, and AI integration to help with digital transformation, while efficiently wrangling more complex datasets.

By Database Type, NoSQL Segment Poised for Fastest Growth in Cloud Database and DBaaS Market

The NoSQL segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.96% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising volumes of unstructured data. Its flexibility, dynamic schema support, and high scalability make it ideal for real-time applications, IoT, big data, and cloud-native architectures.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market in 2023

In 2023, large Enterprises accounted for approximately 64% of market revenue, due to high investments in the advanced cloud infrastructure. Whether maintaining a large catalog of complex datasets, cloud databases power the performance, AI and analytics to help lower IT costs and facilitate global scale during digital transformation projects.

By End-use, IT & Telecommunications Sector Led the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market in 2023

In 2023, the IT & Telecommunications segment held around 28% of the market, as a result of large data generation and requirement for a high-performance and secure infrastructure. Cloud databases enable real-time analytics, customer engagement and network optimization and the industry’s digital maturity and early cloud adoption reinforces its position in the market.

By Deployment, Hybrid Deployment Segment Set for Fastest Growth in Cloud Database and DBaaS Market

The Hybrid segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.30% from 2024 to 2032, on account of opting for deployment models with tradeoff in the control and scale factors. Hybrid landscape ensures retention of sensitive data on-premise but leverges cloud for analytics without compromising on compliance, resilience and seamless integration with the system





North America Led the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

In 2023, North America captured around 39% of the market, as its cloud industry is more developed and its businesses are early adopters of advanced technologies, with players such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud taking the lead, the report said. Strong enterprise digitalization and data security investments and demand for regulatory compliance also boosted the region for this service type.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.05% from 2024 to 2032, due to digital transformation, adoption of SME cloud, and development of infrastructure in growing economies. Factors driving the market include Government digitization initiatives and focus on data localization in several countries, need for high scale data storage and increasing demand for low cost, flexible, and scalable storage from the BFSI vertical.

