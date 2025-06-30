Notification of MREL requirements

Ayvens has received the notification by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Resolution (ACPR), implementing the decision of the Single Resolution Board on the Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) requirements applicable from 31 December 2026.

The total MREL requirement amounts to 19.95% of the Ayvens Group’s RWA, to which the CBR1 must be added, and 5.91% of the Ayvens Group’s leverage ratio exposure.

Ayvens, being a non-resolution entity within the Societe Generale resolution group, intends to increase its eligible liabilities to meet the requirement on a consolidated basis by raising intragroup Senior Non-Preferred debt.

About Ayvens Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.



1Combined Buffer Requirement of 3.42% as at 31 March 2025





