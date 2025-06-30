Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Recognizes InvestmentNews 2025 DEI Trailblazer of the Year Cary Carbonaro

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas” or the “Company”), an Arax Investment Partners firm, is proud to celebrate Managing Wealth Advisor and Women & Wealth Ambassador Cary Carbonaro, who was named InvestmentNews’ 2025 DEI Trailblazer of the Year.

This honor recognizes an outstanding trailblazer in the wealth management and financial planning industry who has shown a meaningful commitment and impact on diversity in financial services. Ms. Carbonaro was honored for dedicating her career to supporting female clients and advisors, both with Ashton Thomas and across the broader industry.

“We’re very proud of Cary,” said Aaron Brodt, Chief Executive Officer of Ashton Thomas. “This national recognition is a testament to the work she has done at Ashton Thomas to foster financial empowerment, share knowledge and uplift women in the financial services industry. Advisors like Cary make our network strong, helping us to effectively serve a diverse range of clients across the country. We appreciate her contributions and look forward to continuing our work together.”

The annual InvestmentNews Awards recognize top-performing advisors who demonstrate leadership, innovation and transformative results for clients. Final winners were announced on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the InvestmentNews Awards dinner in New York City. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth was honored as an Excellence Awardee in the RIA Firm of the Year category. Lance Knight, Partner, Senior Director and Head of Business Development at Ashton Thomas was honored as an Excellence Awardee in the Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service category for his work with St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Nevada.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and elite advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

