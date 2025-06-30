Camfil Highlights Importance of Summer HVAC Maintenance for Better Learning Environments

Riverdale, NJ, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, is emphasizing the importance of summer HVAC maintenance for educational facilities to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) and boost student outcomes. By leveraging the summer lull to revamp HVAC systems, while students and faculty are off-site, schools can ensure healthier and more efficient learning environments come fall.

"Schools with optimized HVAC systems report fewer respiratory-related absences. Each percentage point reduction in absenteeism translates to approximately $40-$60 per student in recovered educational funding annually," notes Mark Davidson, Camfil's Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials, "Research also shows 3-8% improvements in standardized test scores in properly ventilated classrooms compared to those with poor ventilation."

Research indicates that well-maintained HVAC systems not only improve air quality but also enhance energy efficiency, potentially reducing operational costs by 15-20%. Essential summer maintenance tasks include upgrading to high-efficiency MERV-rated filters, performing duct inspections and cleaning, and evaluating site-specific IAQ needs. Camfil offers a range of premium filters, such as its Dual 9 and AQ13 models, designed to improve air quality while lowering energy consumption.

Beyond promoting healthier learning spaces, Camfil underscores the financial advantages of comprehensive HVAC maintenance. Schools implementing high-performing HVAC systems benefit not only from improved air quality but also from reduced energy expenses, leading to savings of $0.30-$0.40 per square foot annually.

Summer maintenance is also an opportunity for long-term upgrades, such as installing advanced filtration systems, improving airflow efficiency, and incorporating pressure sensors to monitor filter performance. These enhancements contribute to creating healthier, more productive environments that support both student attendance and achievement in primary, secondary, and post-secondary learning environments.

Access the full resource here: Summer HVAC Maintenance for Educational Facilities: Ensuring Clean Air for the Academic Year Ahead

For over 50 years, Camfil has been a global leader in air filtration and IAQ solutions. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, the company offers innovative filtration systems for commercial and industrial applications, prioritizing energy efficiency, human health, and environmental sustainability. With 29 manufacturing sites and a presence in 35+ countries, Camfil continues to help the world breathe cleaner air. Visit www.camfil.us for more information.

