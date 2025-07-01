Notification on Apranga Group CFO change

Apranga Group informs that as of 1st July 2025, Gabrielius Morkūnas is replaced by Mykolas Navickas as the Chief Financial Officer. M. Navickas will also be responsible for investor relations and information disclosure.

G. Morkūnas has held the position of CFO at Apranga Group since 2021. "On behalf of the entire Group, I thank Gabrielius for his professionalism and innovative approach, and wish him success in his future challenges", says Rimantas Perveneckas, General Director of Apranga Group.

Since 2023, M. Navickas has worked at Vanagas Group, where he served as Group CFO. From 2016 to 2023, he held various roles at Maxima Grupe Group companies, including CFO and CEO of Maxima Grupe subsidiary Maxima International Sourcing between 2021 and 2023. Earlier, he worked at the business consultancy firm Civitta.

M. Navickas holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from ISM University of Management and Economics and a Master's degree in Finance from Vilnius University.

