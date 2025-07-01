Disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended), Tivoli A/S hereby publishes the attached information regarding a transaction made by Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab, who is closely associated with member of the board of directors of Tivoli A/S, Claus Gregersen.



Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab has in connection with the aforementioned reporting stated the following:

No price is stated in the reporting form, as the transaction includes the acquisition of shares in an unlisted company that owns shares in both the issuer and another company that is not admitted to trading. As the price of the acquired shares is affected by the value of the underlying shares in another company that is not admitted to trading, there is no relevant price that can be stated separately in the reporting form.

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO



Contactperson: Head of Legal, Julie Koefoed: investor@tivoli.dk

