Disclosure of major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Tivoli A/S hereby announces that Augustinus Fonden has today notified Tivoli A/S that Augustinus Fonden, through its subsidiaries Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and SkandinaviskHolding A/S, owns and controls 3,269,180 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in Tivoli A/S, corresponding to 57.19% of the total share capital and voting rights in Tivoli A/S.

In addition, in accordance with section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Tivoli A/S hereby announces that C.W. Obel A/S has today notified Tivoli A/S that C.W. Obel A/S has reduced its holding of shares and voting rights to below 5% of the total share capital and voting rights in Tivoli A/S.

