Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its ESG report for 2024

Baltic Horizon Fund today announces the release of its annual ESG report for the year of 2024.

Baltic Horizon introduced its ESG strategy in 2019, and has since allocated consideable efforts on promoting environmental, social, and governance practices across its asset portfolio and in the investment strategies and decision-making processes.

The past years, Baltic Horizon Fund has operated in a very demanding environment. In 2024, the Fund Management‘s attention has been concentrated on maximizing the potential of its portfolio and each asset to build a solid foundation for the future. In the area of ESG, our efforts have been focused on improving the ESG data quality and embracing green energy sources, in alignment with the growing tenant demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly spaces,‘ commented Tarmo Karotam, Fund Manager for Baltic Horizon Fund.

Baltic Horizon Fund‘s ESG performance highlights in 2024

During 2024, Baltic Horizon Fund maintained a 100% portfolio BREEAM certification. The office building Meraki received its BREEAM New Construction certificate in October with the grade Excellent. This certification improves and replaces the design state certificate which had the Very good rating.

The Fund uses green leases to align and formalize sustainability commitments with the tenants and has set a goal to achieve 100 % of green lease coverage. In 2024, the Fund increased the share of green leases, reaching 98 % coverage by the end of the year.

The Fund has analyzed its investments in accordance with the EU Taxonomy. In 2024, 23% of the Fund’s real estate investments satisfied the EU taxonomy substantial contribution criteria. This is a significant improvement from 2023 where the taxonomy alignment was 14% .

During 2024, 86% of the Fund’s properties electricity was renewable. 2 out of 12 assets had on-site solar panels. 10 out of the 12 assets used renewable electricity. To increase the renewable electricity in the portfolio, the Fund has signed private power purchase agreements (PPA) to purchase solar and/or wind power directly from the energy parks. Two of the PPAs became effective in 2024 and more PPAs will enter into force in 2025.

During 2024, the Fund once again participated in the Global Real Estate Benchmark (GRESB). The Fund received a 3-star GRESB rating in 2024, and has thoroughly analyzed the assessment results and developed an action plan to achieve a 4-star GRESB rating in 2025.

The full ESG report 2024 is attached and is also available on the Fund’s website: https://www.baltichorizon.com/esg/.

The Estonian translation of the report is available on the Fund’s website: www.baltichorizon.com/et/esg/.

