Solis partners with DIDWW to facilitate expansion in Europe through advanced VoIP services

DUBLIN, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solis (Ginlong Technologies), the world’s third largest PV inverter manufacturer, has teamed up with DIDWW , a leading telecom provider specializing in virtual phone numbers and two-way SIP trunking services for businesses all over the world. This initiative will equip Solis with a reliable and highly flexible VoIP communications solution, strengthening its expansion across Europe while leveraging seamless connectivity in global markets.





Celebrating two decades of solar innovation, Solis has recently launched two groundbreaking products that redefine standards in solar and storage technology – the world's largest wall-mounted hybrid inverter and Solis AI, an intelligent energy assistant designed to optimize solar energy usage for homes and businesses. These advancements further reinforce Solis’ commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions, aligning with the company’s vision for smarter, more efficient power management worldwide.

By partnering with DIDWW, Solis will utilize the operator’s two-way SIP trunking services and benefit from its extensive global coverage of virtual phone numbers. With 35 service centers and offices worldwide including a strong presence across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and now Europe, Solis requires a reliable and scalable communication solution to support its business operations and maintain efficiency across diverse markets.

Alfred Van Slooten, Customer Service Manager at Solis, said, “At Solis, our service and commitment to customers underpins everything we do, and for that reason, technology should not only be powerful but also personal. As we expand across Europe, it’s vital that our communication support systems reflect the same care and responsiveness we strive to offer our customers. Partnering with DIDWW gives us more than just advanced VoIP capabilities – it provides a team that understands the importance of rapid response, clear communication, and fast resolution. Their personal approach mirrors our own values, helping us stay close to our customers and partners, no matter where they are. This collaboration ensures we continue to deliver the kind of attentive, customer-centric service that defines Solis.”

Karolis Jurys, Commercial Director at DIDWW, added, “We are proud to partner with Solis as we share a commitment to promoting environmentally responsible practices. By providing reliable voice services, we are supporting Solis’ expansion across Europe. With access to our extensive portfolio of virtual numbers, Solis benefits from a unified and efficient communication solution. This collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering high-quality SIP trunking services, enabling businesses to grow in every market they serve.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a fully licensed telecom operator specializing in virtual phone numbers and two-way Voice and Messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding coverage and now holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 19 of them. DIDWW’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems™, is armed with AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android. For more information, visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About Solis

Established in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts. For more information, visit https://www.solisinverters.com .

