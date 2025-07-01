Westhill Macon in Georgia is the Latest Senior Living Community For SRI Management

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management has further expanded its portfolio with the addition of Westhill Macon, an Assisted Living and Memory Care community in Macon, Georgia.

Westhill Macon is ten miles northwest of downtown Macon and features 76 assisted living units and 22 memory care units. Surrounded by high-end residential neighborhoods and local cultural amenities, the community offers residents the charm of Southern living with the comforts of high-end hospitality.

The property’s distinctive design includes a grand promenade, cozy fireplace, signature water wall, saltwater pool, and cigar and scotch lounge. Residents also enjoy an on-site salon and spa offering salt and LYT therapy, grand balconies, and Southern-style outdoor spaces.

With this latest addition, SRI Management now operates nearly 60 senior living communities across 13 states, reinforcing the company’s ongoing growth and dedication to high-quality care.

“This is a very special community, and we’re excited to welcome Westhill Macon into the SRI family,” said SRI Management CEO Don W. Bishop. "From beautiful spaces to engaging programming and personalized care, every detail at Westhill Macon is designed to enhance the resident experience. It fits perfectly with our mission to create communities where we treat others as we want to be treated.”

At Westhill Macon, residents benefit from a comprehensive array of services, from medication management to music and pet therapy, within a thoughtfully designed setting. The community’s vibrant lifestyle is rooted in the local culture of Macon, a city known for its music, festivals, food, and Southern charm.

“Having a presence in Macon is a meaningful step for us,” SRI Management President Todd Filippone said. “It’s a vibrant city reflecting the values we feel are important, like hospitality, culture, and community. We look forward to building strong local partnerships and continuing to elevate the resident experience with the exceptional care and lifestyle Westhill Macon and SRI Management provide.”

With decades of experience in Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, SRI Management continues to enrich the lives of older adults through personalized care, innovative lifestyle experiences, and a strong sense of community. To learn more about SRI Management and its communities, visit www.westhillmacon.com.

About SRI Management

SRI Management provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company’s core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees nearly 60 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information about SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com.



