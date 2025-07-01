Step Up to the Plate with RaceTrac’s 2025 Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes

Atlanta, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac’s third annual Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes is back, granting one lucky Grand Prize winner the chance to race The Freeze at Truist Park during the Atlanta Braves home game on August 23 as the team takes on the New York Mets. RaceTrac's Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes is the only time each year when fans can enter in stores or online for the chance to race the Atlanta-based convenience brand’s speedy superhero. Usual race contestants are chosen randomly to face The Freeze at Braves games.
From July 2 through August 5, participants can enter by scanning the QR code on a life-sized, in-store display of The Freeze at any RaceTrac store in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee or Mississippi and completing the entry form. Entrants can earn additional entries by sharing a photo of themselves with the cutout on social media and tagging @RaceTrac. Entries are also accepted online at beatthefreezesweepstakes.com.
The Freeze—RaceTrac’s legendary speedster, known for his trademark blue suit, icy goggles and superhuman speed—has been a fan-favorite at Atlanta Braves games where he races fans during the game on the Truist Park warning track, challenging Braves Country if they can ‘Beat the Freeze.’ With prizes for one Grand Prize winner and five First Prize winners, this sweepstakes is a can’t-miss opportunity for any diehard Braves or RaceTrac fan.
The Grand Prize winner will receive two tickets to attend the August 23 Atlanta Braves game versus the New York Mets, paid parking, The Freeze swag pack, $1,000 gift card and the opportunity to race the Freeze. Five First Prize winners will be chosen randomly at the conclusion of the sweepstakes entry period to receive a $100 RaceTrac gas gift card.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID OUTSIDE AL, GA, SC, TN, AND MS & WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN TO LEGAL US RESIDENTS OF AL, GA, SC, TN, AND MS WHO ARE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OLD AS OF DATE OF ENTRY. RACETRAC, DJA, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL (& THOSE LISTED IN RULES) EMPLOYEES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE. POTENTIAL GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE SUBJECT TO A BACKGROUND CHECK, PRIOR TO PRIZE ACCEPTANCE. BEGINS 9:00 AM ET ON 7/2/25; ENDS 11:59 PM ET ON 8/5/25. FOR OFFICIAL RULES AND ELIGIBILITY, VISIT beatthefreezesweepstakes.com. SPONSOR RACETRAC, INC., LOCATED AT 200 GALLERIA PARKWAY SE, SUITE 900, ATLANTA, GA 30339. ATLANTA BRAVES, the Braves script, tomahawk, and all Braves-related elements are trademarks and © of Atlanta National League Baseball Club, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ™ & © 2024 Atlanta National League Baseball Club, LLC
About RaceTrac
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands offer guests an affordable one-stop shop featuring competitively priced fuel plus a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed coffee. RaceTrac employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.
About Atlanta Braves
Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.