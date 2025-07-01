Step Up to the Plate with RaceTrac’s 2025 Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes

Atlanta, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac’s third annual Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes is back, granting one lucky Grand Prize winner the chance to race The Freeze at Truist Park during the Atlanta Braves home game on August 23 as the team takes on the New York Mets. RaceTrac's Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes is the only time each year when fans can enter in stores or online for the chance to race the Atlanta-based convenience brand’s speedy superhero. Usual race contestants are chosen randomly to face The Freeze at Braves games.

From July 2 through August 5, participants can enter by scanning the QR code on a life-sized, in-store display of The Freeze at any RaceTrac store in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee or Mississippi and completing the entry form. Entrants can earn additional entries by sharing a photo of themselves with the cutout on social media and tagging @RaceTrac. Entries are also accepted online at beatthefreezesweepstakes.com .

The Freeze—RaceTrac’s legendary speedster, known for his trademark blue suit, icy goggles and superhuman speed—has been a fan-favorite at Atlanta Braves games where he races fans during the game on the Truist Park warning track, challenging Braves Country if they can ‘Beat the Freeze.’ With prizes for one Grand Prize winner and five First Prize winners, this sweepstakes is a can’t-miss opportunity for any diehard Braves or RaceTrac fan.

The Grand Prize winner will receive two tickets to attend the August 23 Atlanta Braves game versus the New York Mets, paid parking, The Freeze swag pack, $1,000 gift card and the opportunity to race the Freeze. Five First Prize winners will be chosen randomly at the conclusion of the sweepstakes entry period to receive a $100 RaceTrac gas gift card.

