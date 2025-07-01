NUMERATOR LAUNCHES WORLDPANEL BY NUMERATOR BRAND

CHICAGO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and technology company serving the market research space, today announced the launch of Worldpanel by Numerator, the new brand identity for its global business. This milestone follows Numerator’s January 2025 announcement of its combination with Worldpanel to create a global first-party consumer data company, operated by Numerator and backed by Bain Capital. Worldpanel by Numerator tracks more than 563 billion consumer-brand interactions and 4 million consumption moments each year across 130 panels worldwide.

The new brand marks the next chapter in Worldpanel by Numerator’s transformation, highlighted by the rollout of MyWorldpanel, a cloud-based data analysis and delivery platform now live in the UK and France and launching soon in Indonesia, Colombia, and Spain. Worldpanel by Numerator has also announced 2026 panel expansions in the UK, Brazil, and Vietnam, along with new panel launches in Algeria and Ethiopia.

“Worldpanel by Numerator is more than a new name — it reflects our acceleration in building a proprietary first-party consumer data company at a global scale. Every day, we capture nearly 5 million items in shopper baskets, each of which is coupled with as many as 2,500 demographic and psychographic attributes for rich analysis,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “As a leading permissioned data company, we deliver actionable insights to drive better decisions, anticipate consumer behavior, and power the future of AI-driven models.”

“Our purpose remains unchanged. As the global authority on shopper and consumer behavior, we decode how people shop and consume to help brands grow,” said Guillaume Bacuvier, who leads Worldpanel by Numerator. “We are thrilled to accelerate our evolution into a technology company as part of Numerator, while continuing to deliver the gold standard of global consumer data our clients trust Worldpanel by Numerator to provide.”

With the world’s largest and longest-running panels outside North America, Worldpanel by Numerator combines verified behavioral and attitudinal data with advanced analytics to deliver a comprehensive view of how and why people buy, both online and in-store.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,400 employees worldwide.

About Worldpanel by Numerator:

Worldpanel by Numerator decodes shopper behaviour to shape the future of the world’s leading brands and retailers. Worldpanel by Numerator provides currency-grade consumer data representing nearly 6 billion consumers in 50+ countries, offering brands a multi-dimensional view of how people think, how they shop, and how they consume, so they can set bold strategies and drive sustainable business impact. Worldpanel by Numerator has 3,300 employees worldwide.