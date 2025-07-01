American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ: AREB) Accelerates Beverage Retail Expansion with “Rebel Light” Beer Authorization in 62 Minuteman Food Mart Stores Across the Carolinas

Continued Strategic Southeast Retail Growth Positions American Rebel Light Beer as the Leading Patriotic, Better-for-You Beer in the C-Store Channel

NASHVILLE, TN, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), America’s Patriotic Brand and creator of American Rebel Light Beer ( americanrebelbeer.com ) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, proudly announces additional retail expansion for its beverage division. American Rebel Light Beer, the company’s flagship Patriotic and “Better-for-You” light beer, has secured retail authorization in 62 Minuteman Food Mart locations across North Carolina and South Carolina—marking a significant leap in its Southeastern retail expansion strategy.

This retail rollout with Minuteman Food Marts www.minutemanfoodmart.com , a respected regional operator with a strong community presence, positions American Rebel Light in one of the most beer-forward convenience store markets in the country.

With over 150,000 convenience stores nationwide, and beer accounting for nearly 7% of all in-store sales—especially peaking around patriotic holidays—this placement is both timely and strategically aligned with American Rebel Light Beer’s values and consumer base.

“We’re fired up to partner with Minuteman Food Marts to bring American Rebel Light to even more proud Americans,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverage. “This milestone reflects our commitment to celebrating American values while fueling our rapid growth in key Southeastern markets.”

Minuteman Food Mart, operated by Campbell Oil Company, has emerged as a top-tier independent C-store chain in the Carolinas, following its acquisition of Friendly Mart’s 18-store portfolio and continued site development. Its regional strength and loyal customer base make it an ideal partner for American Rebel’s mission-driven brand.

Founded in 1976, Minuteman Food Mart has grown into a trusted convenience destination across the Carolinas. Minuteman Food Mart is a fourth-generation family business that began as a single service station and has grown into a network of over 60 convenience stores across North and South Carolina. The name “Minuteman” was inspired by a statue atop a Lance crackers display in a local hardware store—symbolizing readiness, service, and American grit. With deep roots in the region and a mission built on family values, integrity, and community service, Minuteman continues to deliver fast, friendly service to customers on the go.

Strong Regional Presence : Minuteman operates 62 locations in North Carolina , with additional growth in South Carolina, cementing its influence across the Carolinas. National and Regional Ranking : Ranked #117 nationally among convenience store chains per CSP’s 2025 Top 202 list. Within North Carolina, it’s among the top regional operators , though specific state rankings aren’t published.

: Minuteman operates , with additional growth in South Carolina, cementing its influence across the Carolinas. : Ranked among convenience store chains per CSP’s 2025 Top 202 list. Within North Carolina, it’s among the , though specific state rankings aren’t published. Strategic Expansion : Growth accelerated through the acquisition of 18 Friendly Mart stores and revitalization of sites like the former Speedway in Whiteville.

: Growth accelerated through the and revitalization of sites like the former Speedway in Whiteville. Diverse Offerings : Combines fuel (Shell, BP, Marathon), food service (Minuteman Kitchen, Little Caesars Express), and beer sales to drive margins and customer loyalty.

: Combines fuel (Shell, BP, Marathon), food service (Minuteman Kitchen, Little Caesars Express), and beer sales to drive margins and customer loyalty. Beer Sales Outlook: C-stores in North Carolina play a significant role in alcohol retail, especially for beer, within state-regulated hours and ABV limits. Beer sales are a key revenue stream for operators like Minuteman.

Momentum Ignited: American Rebel Light Converts High-Profile Event Success into Tangible Retail Shelf Growth in the Southeastern USA.

This expansion follows a series of high-impact distribution wins in Tennessee, Ohio, Kansas, and Indiana, and aligns with American Rebel’s board-endorsed strategy to accelerate national rollout and capitalize on motorsports and lifestyle marketing platforms.

“North Carolina has shown up big for American Rebel Light—and we’re just getting started. From the roar of the engines at the Coca-Cola 600 to the thunderous support at the American Rebel Light NHRA Nationals, the fans made one thing clear: this is their beer. We were honored to be the #1 selling beer at the NHRA event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it’s a reflection of something bigger—patriotic Americans connecting with a brand that stands for what they believe in.” said Andy Ross, CEO American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

“With the new authorization and planned rollout through Minuteman Food Marts, we’re making it easier than ever for the proud residents of North Carolina to enjoy America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer—not just trackside, but in backyards, on porches, and around the grill all summer long. North Carolina loves Rebel Light, and Rebel Light loves North Carolina. With a growing footprint, a resonant brand message, and a product that delivers on taste and purpose, American Rebel Light is quickly becoming the beer of choice for freedom-loving Americans—on shelves, at events, and in the hearts of consumers nationwide.”

This retail authorization strengthens American Rebel Light Beer’s growing footprint and aligns with broader marketing efforts that are driving national momentum. In tandem with new distribution wins, American Rebel Light has launched trackside sponsorships at select NHRA events, bringing the brand’s energy and values to motorsport fans across the country. These high-octane partnerships are further amplified by a FOX television commercial campaign debuting in Q3 2025—spotlighting the American Rebel lifestyle and reinforcing its big-brand look and feel and is driving brand awareness and consumer demand which will help solidify additional retail placements throughout the remainder of the year and for the important Spring 2026 retail reset process.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and now Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit americanrebelbeer.com or follow us on our social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.

For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit americanrebel.com/investor-relations .

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit The American Rebel Story

Media Inquiries:

Matt Sheldon

Matt@Precisionpr.co

917-280-7329

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

info@americanrebel.com

ir@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Beverages, LLC

Todd Porter, President

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the effectiveness of our rollout with MinuteMan, benefits of our continued sponsorship of high profile events, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Attachment