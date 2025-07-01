Florida Oncology and Hematology Relocates Naples Health Parkway Clinic to Larger Location in Lintree Medical Plaza; Adds PET Services

NAPLES, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Oncology and Hematology, a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), has relocated its Health Parkway clinic in Naples to a larger suite at 15455 Collier Blvd., Suite 101, in the Lintree Medical Plaza. Current and prospective patients can call (239) 231-7258 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Board-certified medical oncologist Ferdy Santiago, MD and Board-certified hematologist Deborah Glick, MD, are now seeing patients at the new location.





The expanded clinic offers PET services, an infusion room, additional private exam rooms for patient-physician discussions, in-house lab and pathology services, and an onsite specialty pharmacy for oral oncolytics.

“Our Health Parkway practice has moved to a larger suite in the Lintree Medical Plaza to better accommodate the needs of our Collier County patients,” said Dr. Santiago. “Providing exceptional, compassionate care remains our top priority, and this relocation allows us to do that in an even more comfortable and comprehensive setting. We’re grateful for our patients’ ongoing trust and look forward to welcoming them to the new space.”

Florida Oncology and Hematology’s other Naples-area clinic, located at 708 Goodlette-Frank Road, Suite 302 also recently expanded into a larger suite in June.

Florida Oncology and Hematology has five clinic locations serving patients in Cape Coral, Clearwater, Fort Myers, Naples, and surrounding areas. The practice is committed to delivering personalized care plans tailored to each patient’s individual needs. As a community-based practice, it offers affordable, high-quality treatment in a supportive, accessible environment.

The practice is a partner of American Oncology Network, one of the nation’s fastest-growing community-based oncology networks. Through this partnership, American Oncology Network makes additional patient care and services available such as access to the in-house specialty pharmacy, which provides home delivery of select medications and other supportive care resources.

“We’re excited to continue growing with our community,” said Dr. Santiago. “This new space allows us to expand services and bring in additional staff, ensuring each patient receives the individualized attention they deserve.”

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com . To learn more about Florida Oncology and Hematology, visit floridaonc.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Florida Oncology and Hematology

Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders, Florida Oncology and Hematology serves patients in Cape Coral, Clearwater, Fort Myers, and Naples, Florida. As a community-based practice, it offers a full range of exceptional cancer services, providing the highest quality treatment based on research and focused on the whole person. Learn more at floridaonc.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f85ee4b2-b709-4b4e-8760-f940e197cf13