MegazoneCloud and Classiq Sign MOU for Quantum Computing Collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegazoneCloud (Chairman Joo-Wan Lee), an AWS Cloud MSP and leader in the Korean cloud market, and Classiq Technologies, the leading quantum software company, today announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during Quantum Korea 2025 (June 24–26 at aT Center, Seoul). This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies through joint initiatives such as: co-developing quantum education programs in Korea, designing and executing customer-focused pilot projects, and exploring technical integrations for hybrid computing environments.

Classiq is known for its advanced quantum software development platform , which includes the Qmod quantum modeling language, deep compilation technology that optimizes quantum circuits and ensures compatibility across gate-based quantum hardware options. The Classiq platform simplifies efficient design of complex quantum programs through high-level abstracted development and enables a broader range of users, including non-specialists, to build and deploy optimized quantum applications. As the number of physical qubits in quantum hardware scales significantly over the next few years, Classiq’s model-first technology is increasingly seen as key to enabling practical quantum computing.

This partnership aligns closely with MegazoneCloud’s ongoing strategy to become Asia’s leading quantum cloud service hub. The company already supports Korean enterprises with access to AWS Braket, providing practical applications across quantum AI, optimization, and chemistry. The addition of Classiq’s powerful development tools and design platform is expected to further accelerate the creation of industry-ready quantum solutions.

Brad Kim, Chief Quantum Officer at MegazoneCloud, commented,

“Our collaboration with Classiq marks an important step toward making quantum computing more accessible and impactful across industries. By equipping our customers with intuitive tools for quantum algorithm design, MegazoneCloud will continue to strengthen its position as the go-to quantum cloud platform in the Asian market.”

Nir Minerbi, Co-founder and CEO of Classiq, stated,

“We’re partnering with MegazoneCloud to bring intuitive and scalable quantum development technology to the Korean market. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance the practical value of quantum technologies across industries and jointly prepare for the rapidly approaching era of powerful quantum computing.”

The two companies will continue exploring tangible opportunities for cooperation in areas such as education, proof-of-concept projects, and technical alignment. Joint activities under discussion include industry-driven PoCs, customized client workshops, and ecosystem engagement through local and global developer communities.

Quantum Korea 2025 , hosted by Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT, is the country’s largest quantum technology event. It serves as a global platform for collaboration between leading companies and research institutions. This agreement not only reinforces the growing ties between Korea and Israel in quantum technology, but also marks a significant step toward expanding quantum innovation across the broader Asian region.

About Classiq

Classiq Technologies, the leading quantum software company, provides a high-level quantum development platform (IDE, compiler and OS) that automates quantum programming, allowing enterprises and researchers to build sophisticated quantum applications without requiring deep quantum expertise. The Classiq platform leverages proprietary algorithmic quantum circuit compilation technology to quickly synthesize quantum circuits with millions of gates enabling sophisticated quantum programs to scale effortlessly and run on any quantum computer. Classiq is at the forefront of enabling the quantum computing revolution. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn , X or YouTube , visit the Slack community , GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.

About MegazoneCloud

MegazoneCloud is a leading AI and cloud-native company, home to over 2,000 cloud and AI technology experts. As a trusted digital transformation (DX) partner to more than 7,000 clients worldwide, MegazoneCloud empowers innovation and growth through strategic alliances with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs). The company also collaborates with over 140 independent software vendors (ISVs) and offers a suite of proprietary cloud, AI, and security solutions. Under its vision of "Transform Tomorrow, Together", MegazoneCloud is committed to building future-ready competitiveness for its customers—powered by cutting-edge technology, data, and the passion of its people. With local operations in nine countries, including Korea, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, the company continues to grow alongside its global partners and clients. To learn more, visit: www.megazone.com/us/ .

