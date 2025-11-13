IonQ, AMD and Qualcomm Ventures Join Classiq Strategic Up-Round

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq , the global leader for quantum computing software, today announced a strategic up-round with participation from AMD Ventures , Qualcomm Ventures and IonQ , alongside major financial institutions including the Korean giant Mirae Asset Capital , LeumiTech77 by Bank Leumi and Quantum Eretz.

The round, totaling tens of millions of dollars, brings Classiq’s cumulative funding to over $200 million and underscores strong investor confidence in Classiq’s leadership in quantum software. The participation of both global technology and financial investors reaffirms Classiq’s position as a category leader in the rapidly growing quantum computing market.

“This investment represents the trust we are seeing from the companies shaping the future of computing,” said Nir Minerbi , CEO and co-founder of Classiq. “As quantum hardware continues to mature, the need for scalable, efficient software becomes even more critical. Our new AI coding feature is another example of how we are making quantum software more approachable than ever. These new strategic investors share our vision of making quantum computing practical, accessible and enterprise-ready.”

“Our investment in Classiq underscores our focus on advancing the future of heterogeneous computing,” said Sagi Paz, Head of AMD Ventures. “We believe that high-level quantum software will play a key role in enabling the seamless integration of quantum and classical HPC systems, and we look forward to collaborating with Classiq to further strengthen the software ecosystem supporting this convergence.”

“As quantum technologies evolve, the software layer becomes essential to scale innovation across industries,” said Boaz Peer, Senior Investment Director, Qualcomm Israel Ltd. and Managing Director of Qualcomm Ventures Israel and Europe. “Classiq’s platform aligns with our vision of enabling intelligent edge and cloud systems, and we’re excited to support their efforts in making quantum development more accessible, portable, and optimized for diverse workloads.”

“As IonQ's quantum computers continue to lead the industry with each successive generation, the role of quantum software in building breakthrough applications is increasingly paramount,” said Jordan Shapiro, President and General Manager of Quantum Networking, Sensing, and Security at IonQ. “IonQ's investment in and partnership with Classiq allows us to build cutting-edge applications with customers together, simplifying complex quantum algorithms into practical, enterprise-ready solutions that maximize the impact of our world-record-breaking hardware.”

“In Korea, momentum around quantum technology is accelerating, and software will be essential in translating research into practical, real-world applications. We are excited to be part of Classiq’s journey,” commented Jinwoo Lee, Senior Manager in Mirae Asset Capital’s Venture Investment Division. “We believe Classiq’s platform meaningfully simplifies the design and execution of quantum algorithms, enabling faster and broader adoption across the ecosystem.”

Classiq will continue its scaling momentum by expanding its global GTM presence and collaborations with major private and public players, along with expanding its support and delivery organization in-line with increasing demand. As the go-to software platform for harnessing the power of quantum computing, Classiq combines rapid training, onboarding and scaling for new teams, advanced implementation and optimization for experts, and tight integration with quantum hardware leaders, cloud providers and high-performance computing environments. This approach supports numerous organizations that have transitioned from quantum experiments into practical implementation and value creation.

Building on collaborations with tech leaders like NVIDIA, Microsoft and AWS, as well as work with customers including BMW Group, Comcast, Rolls Royce and SoftBank, Classiq is establishing itself as the software foundation for practical, scalable quantum computing – bridging algorithm design, software optimization, and deployment across the world’s most advanced computing infrastructures.

Classiq is the leading quantum computing software company, providing the technology that makes it practical for enterprises and researchers to access and harness quantum computing. Classiq’s platform transforms high-level functional models into optimized, hardware-ready quantum circuits automatically. This enables teams to develop algorithms faster, optimize them for cost and performance, and make quantum applications usable sooner, without deep hardware expertise.

Through partnerships with global leaders in quantum cloud computing, including major hyperscalers and hardware providers, Classiq ensures that customers can design once and deploy anywhere. Its synthesis technology and memory optimization tools allow organizations to produce scalable, efficient quantum code that accelerates research and reduces execution cost.

Classiq, a Fast Company ‘Next Big Thing in Tech 2025’ award winner, backed by leading global investors, is the global category leader in quantum software and is at the forefront of enabling quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn , X or YouTube , visit the Slack community , GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.