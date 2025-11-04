Classiq Now Available on AWS Marketplace, Accelerating Quantum Adoption for Enterprises

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq , the leading quantum software development platform, today announced that its platform is available on AWS Marketplace . The new listing lets enterprises build or scale their quantum computing capabilities by purchasing with existing AWS budgets and credits. The Classiq platform will also be featured at the AWS booth at the upcoming SC25 Conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

Through AWS Marketplace, customers can now access Classiq’s full-stack development platform to design and synthesize hardware-aware quantum circuits, explore new algorithmic designs, and build production-ready quantum capabilities. Classiq is built for experienced quantum software developers and newcomers alike, offering both advanced modeling and rapid upskilling for technical teams.

“Availability on AWS Marketplace makes Classiq accessible to more organizations and lets teams use existing AWS funds to advance their quantum strategy,” said Regev Yativ , CRO of Classiq. “With just a few clicks, customers can start building, expand their quantum teams, and develop production-ready quantum programs, supported by our ongoing collaboration with AWS to streamline adoption and scale.”

Built for Developers, Designed for Teams



The Classiq platform includes:

Qmod , the highest-level modeling language for expressing quantum algorithms.

, the highest-level modeling language for expressing quantum algorithms. An advanced synthesis engine that generates optimized, hardware-aware circuits.

Training, tools and examples to help teams onboard quickly and collaborate effectively.



On AWS Marketplace, users can now purchase Classiq’s software directly with their AWS account using existing funds, a timely benefit as organizations approach year-end budget deadlines.

Meet Classiq with AWS at SC25 in St. Louis, November 16-21

Classiq will be exhibiting at the SC25 Conference November 16-21, offering live product demonstrations and showing how the platform fits into hybrid quantum-classical workflows.

At AWS booth #2207, Classiq will showcase how its software integrates with AWS quantum services and infrastructure on Monday November 17, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CT, and on Wednesday, November 19, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT.

More Information



Explore the AWS Marketplace listing: Classiq on AWS Marketplace

About Classiq

Classiq is the leading quantum computing software company, providing the technology that makes it practical for enterprises and researchers to access and harness quantum computing. Classiq’s platform transforms high-level functional models into optimized, hardware-ready quantum circuits automatically. This enables teams to develop algorithms faster, optimize them for cost and performance, and make quantum applications usable sooner, without deep hardware expertise.

Through partnerships with global leaders in quantum cloud computing, including major hyperscalers and hardware providers, Classiq ensures that customers can design once and deploy anywhere. Its synthesis technology and memory optimization tools allow organizations to produce scalable, efficient quantum code that accelerates research and reduces execution cost.

Classiq, backed by investors such as Entrée Capital, Team8, Norwest, HSBC and SoftBank, is the global category leader in quantum software development and is at the forefront of enabling quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn , X or YouTube , visit the Slack community , GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.

Media Contact:

Rainier Communications on behalf of Classiq

Michelle Allard McMahon

classiqPR@rainierco.com