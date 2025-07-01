Boys & Girls Clubs of America Launches Bold New Campaign: ‘America Needs Club Kids’

ATLANTA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America today launched a new visionary campaign — America Needs Club Kids — calling attention to a simple but powerful truth: the future of our nation depends on the opportunities we create for young people today.

The national campaign highlights the essential role Boys & Girls Clubs play in shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers. With a presence in nearly every community across the country, and with 1 in 19 Americans a Boys & Girls Club alumnus, Clubs open doors for millions of youth each year — helping them succeed in school, build critical life skills, and discover who they are and who they can become.

“For generations, Boys & Girls Clubs have been building a pipeline of hope and possibility,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “This campaign is a rallying cry — to reignite belief in the power and promise of young people; it’s the smartest investment we can make in our shared future.”

America Needs Club Kids shifts the narrative: helping young people thrive isn’t just charity — it’s a strategic investment in the country’s future. In fact, for every $1 invested in Boys & Girls Clubs, an average return of $10.32 is invested back into the community — through improved outcomes in education, health, employment, and public safety. The impact is clear: when we invest in kids, everyone benefits.

“This campaign represents a bold step forward in how we connect hearts, minds, and action,” said Lisa Anastasi, Executive Vice President and Chief Development & External Relations Officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “By uniting advocacy and marketing with deep purpose, we’re not just telling stories — we’re sparking a national movement to support and invest in the boundless potential of young people. This campaign is a call to action for partners and supporters to join us, give generously, and help expand our reach and impact.”

The need has never been greater. Today, 1 in 2 kids lack access to afterschool programs, and 1 in 7 are left alone after school — vulnerable hours when kids need guidance, connection, and opportunity most. At the same time, 2 in 3 fourth graders in America are not proficient in reading, and three out of four high school graduates say they feel unprepared for life after graduation.

Boys & Girls Clubs are changing that story.

At Clubs nationwide, 97% of teens expect to graduate high school, compared to 87% nationally. And while just 1 in 4 high schoolers across the country have explored career options, two-thirds of Club 12th graders have. Club members are twice as confident as their peers in knowing what education or training they need to achieve their career goals. More than half of Club high schoolers have held a job, and Club teens gain vital experience in money management, entrepreneurship, and real-world decision-making.

In a time when 40% of high schoolers report feeling sad or hopeless, Boys & Girls Clubs offer belonging, stability, and support. Over 90% of Club teens say they have a trusted adult they can talk to at the Club.

These aren’t just positive outcomes — they’re powerful proof points of what happens when kids and teens are prioritized. When young people have access to consistent support, real opportunities, and caring mentors, they don’t just imagine a brighter future — they build it.

America Needs Club Kids will bring these inspiring stories to life through compelling PSAs, digital content, and community events, partnering with Clubs in all 50 states, on Native lands, and military installations worldwide. The campaign will also engage corporate and celebrity allies to expand its reach and ignite a nationwide movement of support for Boys & Girls Clubs.

From rural towns to major cities, Boys & Girls Clubs serve as launchpads for young people — many of whom are the first in their families to graduate high school, attend college, or take on leadership roles. These young people are tomorrow’s teachers, engineers, military service members, entrepreneurs, and elected officials.

And right now, they need more than our admiration — they need our commitment.

“Strong kids build strong communities,” said Clark. “And in every corner of this country, Club kids are already proving what’s possible. America doesn’t just benefit from Club kids — America needs them.”

To celebrate the launch of the new campaign, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is hosting a national Giving Day on July 1. Supporters are encouraged to share why America Needs Club Kids and to donate in support of the next generation. Learn more and give on www.bgca.org. Follow Boys & Girls Clubs of America on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

