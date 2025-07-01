Wearable Devices to Showcase Mudra Link, Its Established AI-Based Neural Wristband for Smart Glasses, at XR Fair Tokyo 2025

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered touchless sensing wearable devices, today announced that it will exhibit at the Fifth XR Fair Tokyo (XR Fair Tokyo), to be held at the Tokyo Big Sight convention and exhibition center in Tokyo, Japan, from Wednesday, July 2, 2025 through Friday July 4, 2025, at booth number 21-78 in XR Fair at West Hall 3.

XR Fair Tokyo is a leading B2B exhibition dedicated to technologies and solutions in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality, and the broader metaverse ecosystem. As extended reality (XR) becomes a cornerstone of digital transformation, the event serves as a premier platform for companies to showcase cutting-edge innovations across industries including entertainment, manufacturing, marketing, education, and more.

The Company’s Mudra Link is a neural input wristband, which began shipping earlier this year, enabling hands-free, gesture-based control of digital devices using neural signals. The Mudra Link works seamlessly across platforms including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and is natively compatible with leading AR glasses such as Xreal, Rokid, RayNeo, Virtue, and TCL, and can be paired with the Apple Vision Pro. Recognized with a CES 2025 Innovation Award, Mudra Link has received strong media praise for its intuitive interface, low-latency performance, and ability to bridge neural input with spatial computing.

Wearable Devices offers its technology across two distinct markets: Mudra Link and Mudra Band for B2C consumers, enabling intuitive, touchless control of Bluetooth HID-compatible platforms and the Apple Eco-System; and the Mudra Development Kit for B2B enterprises, allowing companies to integrate neural gesture control into their own products and applications, supporting custom interaction experiences across AR, XR, and smart environments.

“Gestures like tap, pinch, and wrist flick are becoming the most natural way to control smart glasses and face-worn devices,” said Shmuel Barel, Chief Marketing Officer of Wearable Devices. “Wrist-based gesture control is quickly becoming a standard, and Wearable Devices has led this shift with years of innovation and real-world deployment. Japan’s early adoption of cutting-edge tech in both consumer and enterprise markets makes XR Fair Tokyo the perfect stage to showcase how Mudra enables seamless, hands-free interaction across AR use cases.”

To schedule a meeting with the Company during XR Fair Tokyo at the Tokyo Big Sight, please visit, please visit https://tinyurl.com/mv422y23

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms.

