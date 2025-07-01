Expanse Studios Obtains Croatian iGaming Certification

VALLETTA , Malta, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, the B2B game development division of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has received official certification from Croatia's Ministry of Finance for its flagship game Super Heli, with additional titles in the company's 56-game portfolio expected to receive approval in the coming weeks for the EU member state.

The certification marks a strategic entry into a market that generated US$484.70m in 2024, with projected growth at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2024-2030. Super Heli, Expanse's most popular crash-style game, becomes the first of the studio's titles approved for the Croatian market, paving the way for broader portfolio distribution.

Tapping Into High-Growth European Market

Croatia represents a compelling opportunity for B2B gaming suppliers, with the Online Casinos segment alone projected at US$218.10m in 2024. According to iGamingToday's latest market research, Croatia's gambling market will reach €720.42 million by 2025, making it one of Europe's fastest-growing regulated markets.

Among the key market benefits are:

Accelerating digital adoption - Internet penetration jumped from 76% in 2020 to 83% in 2023





Over 20.6 million tourist arrivals in 2023 following Schengen Zone entry





Over 500,000 Croatians expected to engage in regular online gambling by 2027



Strategic Value for the Company

The certification strengthens Expanse Studios' European footprint at a critical juncture. With 56 proprietary titles and 500+ B2B partners globally, Expanse is expected to capture a meaningful share in the growing EU market.

"Croatia certification is more than market access—it's validation of our content quality and compliance capabilities in demanding EU jurisdictions," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "With our flagship title Super Heli already approved and more games in the pipeline, we're very excited for the opportunities this markets brings us."

Competitive Advantage in Regulated Markets

Croatia's regulatory framework favors established, compliant B2B providers. Operators must obtain licenses requiring significant capital investment, and only licensed casino games operators who have at least one brick-and-mortar casino can offer online gambling. This creates high barriers to entry and positions certified B2B suppliers like Expanse as essential partners for operators.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

About Expanse Studios

Founded in 2017, Expanse Studios, part of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider, specializing in slots, crash games, table games, and gamified casino experiences. With a portfolio of 55 proprietary games, the studio delivers high-quality, market-adapted content for regulated markets. For more information, visit expanse.studio or contact contact@expanse.studio.

