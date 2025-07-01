Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2025

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 34.0 million in June 2025 and increased by 13.8% compared to June 2024.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 92.2 million in Q2 2025 and increased by 3.3% year-on-year. In Q2 2025, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 5.3%, in Latvia increased by 3.5% and in Estonia decreased by 5.0% year-on-year.

In January through June 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 166.1 million and increased by 2.8% year-on-year.

In H1 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 101.2 million and increased by 4.9% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia reached EUR 42.1 million and increased by 2.7%, whereas in Estonia amounted to EUR 22.8 million and decreased by 5.6% year-on-year.

In H1 2025, Apranga Group opened 1 new store, renovated 5 stores, out of which 3 were enlarged, and closed 3 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (102 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.2 thousand sq. m., or by 1.3% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801