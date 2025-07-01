John Snow Labs Launches Martlet.ai, Setting New Standards for Risk Adjustment with Healthcare Large Language Models

The first of several new spinoff companies, Martlet.ai reimagines how payers and providers approach HCC coding with an on-premise, secure, AI-based solution

LEWES, Del., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced the launch of Martlet.ai, a healthcare AI company focused on redefining how payers and providers approach Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC) Coding. Founded by engineers and payment experts from John Snow Labs, this is the first of several planned spinoff companies that will address specific, high-impact, healthcare industry challenges with AI.

HCC coding plays a vital role in patient risk adjustment, directly influencing reimbursement structures and ensuring the financial sustainability of value-based care models. This is becoming even more crucial in light of the CMS Medicare Advantage rate hikes announced for 2026, which will further tie reimbursement to precise documentation and coding.

Martlet.ai’s state-of-the-art HCC engine is the answer to this challenge. Co-founded by CTO Hasham Ul Haq and CRO Ritwik Jain, this venture was born from years of hands-on success delivering AI solutions to leading healthcare enterprises. Run fully behind the customers’ firewalls, models are trained directly on patient charts to deliver unmatched accuracy, auditability, and speed. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Martlet.ai was built for clinical documentation, making it highly effective for powering coding workflows.

West Virginia University (WVU) Medicine is already realizing the value of Martlet.ai to uncover missed HCC codes, improve risk adjustment factor (RAF) scoring, and streamline physician workflows. The implementation includes seamless two-way integration into the electronic health record (EHR) system with full compliance. As shared in their NLP Summit session “Maximizing Patient Care through AI-Enhanced HCC Code Discovery,” WVU experienced a notable increase in HCC code accuracy and a significant reduction in manual review time.

“Martlet.ai gives healthcare organizations the power to take HCC coding into their own hands with a level of customization and compliance that is unmatched,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “The combination of state-of-the-art, healthcare-specific, proprietary medical language models, an optimized human-in-the-loop workflow, and enterprise-grade validation layers, Martel.ai was engineered by industry leaders to be compliant, effective, and production-ready from day one.”

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit Martlet.ai.

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab No-Code Platform, and the Medical Chatbot, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading pharmaceuticals, academic medical centers, and health technology companies. Creator and host of The NLP Summit, the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

About Martlet.ai

Martlet.ai is an AI platform created to automate Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC) coding and streamline risk-adjustment workflows for high-compliance environments. Medicare Advantage and Medicaid MCOs, commercial insurers, ACOs, provider organizations, and revenue-cycle management (RCM) firms trust Martlet.ai for its secure, on-premise coding engine, ensuring accuracy, auditability, and transparency at every step. Made possible with domain-specific LLMs, Martlet.ai optimizes reimbursement while maintaining regulatory alignment.

