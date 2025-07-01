Lotto.com Announces Full Suite of Lottery Draw Games Now Available in Maine

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games, is proud to announce all draw offerings of the Maine Lottery are now available on Lotto.com .

Lotto.com is redefining the lottery landscape with its digital lottery experience, which helps support important statewide initiatives. In Maine, the State Lottery has contributed more than $1.24 billion to the Maine State Government's General Fund since its inception in 1974, funding essential services like local school aid, higher education, health services, and more. Over the years, the Maine Lottery has awarded over $2.2 billion in prizes, with winnings ranging from 50 cents to $9.1 million.

“Expanding into Maine, home to one of the country’s earliest state lotteries, is an exciting milestone for our team,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We look forward to bringing new players and incremental sales to the Maine Lottery and continuing to grow our incredible community of over three million customers!”

Customers in Maine can now order official state lottery tickets on Lotto.com for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions®, and more! This innovation allows customers to order official state lottery tickets "winever,"™ on their computer, laptop, or preferred mobile device.

Lotto.com currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon with plans to expand into more states in the near future.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has over 3 million customers and has created 10 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

