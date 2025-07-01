Stop & Shop Serves Up Limited-Time Summer Flavors

QUINCY, Mass., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Stop & Shop is turning up the flavor with two exciting limited-time offerings from its private label brands—perfect for warm-weather gatherings, backyard barbecues, and celebratory indulgences. The grocery retailer is introducing Taste of Inspirations® Thai Coconut Curry Hummus and a playful, new Shirley Temple-Inspired Soda, both available now at all 360 Stop & Shop locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey, while supplies last.

Global Flavor Meets Summer Snacking

Adding a unique twist to the hummus shelf, the Taste of Inspirations Thai Coconut Curry Hummus is bound to spice up snacking. Infused with the boldness of Thai curry and smooth coconut, this hummus combines creamy chickpeas with sweet and spicy flavors that are both comforting and exciting. With notes reminiscent of your favorite Thai dish, the hummus pairs perfectly with pita chips and fresh, crunchy vegetables — and adds an adventurous kick to wraps, grain bowls, and summer recipes for a flavorful twist that’s anything but ordinary. This globally inspired dip will transport you to Thailand —no plane ticket required.

Taste of Inspirations is a premium, private label brand that delivers bold flavors across a host of categories from hummus to pasta sauces to frozen appetizers for easy entertaining.

Priced at $3.99, the new hummus promises an affordable yet indulgent experience.

A Sparkling Treat for Summertime Celebrations

Stop & Shop is also bringing the fun with a Shirley Temple-Inspired Soda, just in time for the Fourth of July. The bubbly, cherry-forward soda is a modern twist on the beloved mocktail and is perfect for summer sipping—whether mixed into festive cocktails, poured over ice for a mocktail moment, or shared at backyard barbecues. The new soda is not only a delicious treat but is affordable too at just $1 for a 2-liter bottle.

The idea for the new soda came from Stop & Shop’s very own Eddie Attubato, Beverage Category Manager. “It’s my favorite drink and I make them at home all the time. I figured, why not try and share them with everyone?”

“We are always looking for ways to deliver unique, flavor-forward products at a strong value with our private label brands, and the Thai Coconut Curry Hummus and Shirley Temple Inspired Soda are perfect examples of that,” said Executive Vice President, Chief Merchant at Stop & Shop, Lee Nicholson. “They are bold, different, and delicious, and bring something really unique to our shelves for our shoppers.”

Customers can find both the Taste of Inspiration Thai Coconut Curry Hummus and Shirley Temple Inspired Soda in Stop & Shop stores while supplies last. For more information on either product, visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Stop & Shop: A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no students has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

