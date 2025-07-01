Concurrent Technologies Corporation Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Demonstrating its Commitment to Cybersecurity Readiness for National Defense

Johnstown, PA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is proud to be among the early organizations in the defense industrial base to successfully achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. This milestone underscores CTC’s unwavering commitment to securing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and supporting the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) with the highest standards of cyber readiness.

The CMMC framework, developed by the DoD, ensures that defense contractors maintain robust cybersecurity practices to protect sensitive government data. Level 2 certification specifically requires an independent third-party assessment of a company's implementation of advanced security controls aligned with NIST SP 800-171.

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a testament to the strength of our cybersecurity program, the diligence of our personnel, and our role as a trusted partner to the DoD,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “This certification reflects our proactive stance on safeguarding national security and protecting the integrity of the Defense Industrial Base.”

A defense contractor for more than 35 years, CTC has integrated rigorous cybersecurity measures throughout its operations. The successful completion of the CMMC Level 2 assessment enhances the company’s eligibility for future defense contracts and positions it as a leader in cyber compliance across the industry.

“Our information security and compliance teams have worked tirelessly to align our systems, processes, and culture with the evolving requirements of CMMC,” said Danielle Gerko, CTC Chief Information Security Officer. “This achievement reinforces our readiness to support defense missions that demand the highest levels of cyber resilience. We will continue to invest in our cybersecurity infrastructure and governance programs to stay ahead of emerging threats and support our clients with confidence and integrity.”

In addition to CTC achieving CMMC Level 2 certification itself, the company also aids other organizations in their CMMC journey, pulling on its decades of experience building and leading cybersecurity programs. CTC provides companies with objective assessments, gap identification, pre-assessment testing, and certified consultations. Click here for details: www.ctc.com/cmmc/.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

