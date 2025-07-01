Apollino Racing Team Rider Ken Ken Captures Historic 2025 AMA USSE Championship

HANGZHOU, China, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollino (Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd.) today announced that racing team rider Neisen Zhang (Ken Ken) has secured the 2025 AMA US Sprint Enduro (USSE) championship, demonstrating the growing presence of Chinese youth in American motorsports and showcasing the effectiveness of Apollino's youth development programs.





The USSE, based on International Six Days Enduro regulations, serves as a premier talent development platform and the official U.S. national team selection series. Unlike traditional trail racing, USSE emphasizes explosive sprint performance across individual tests, delivering exceptional spectacle and challenge within the AMA framework.





Consistent Performance Across Challenging Season

The 2025 season spanned six months from January 18 to June 15, crossing multiple U.S. states. Competitors faced 12 tests per two-day event, with cumulative fastest times determining overall winners. Despite weather cancellations reducing the planned 84 tests to 80, Ken demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the demanding campaign.

Ken dominated the seven-round series with six victories and one runner-up finish, earning the coveted No.1 championship medal. His performance proved impressive given his simultaneous participation in three major series—AMA USSE, AMA NEPG, and AMA GNCC—achieving 15 victories across 19 races in 2025.





Technical Skill and Determination Earn Recognition

Racing challenging mountain and ranch terrain often complicated by adverse weather, Ken's technical development and competitive spirit impressed organizers, competitors, and spectators alike. His success represents promising progress for young Chinese riders competing internationally.

"Ken's championship shows what's possible when young talent meets the right support," said an Apollino Racing representative. "His ability to compete across multiple racing disciplines while maintaining championship-level performance demonstrates exceptional dedication for a youth athlete."





Family and Team Support Drive Success

Ken's family provided unwavering support throughout his championship campaign, attending events and celebrating each milestone. Apollino Racing's comprehensive backing enabled Ken to focus entirely on competition and skill development. As a leading dirt bike supplier, Apollino Racing ensures their sponsored riders have access to top-tier equipment and technical support throughout their competitive campaigns.





Apollino Racing's Commitment to Youth Development

This championship victory reinforces Apollino Racing's dedication to nurturing young talent in motorsports. By supporting promising athletes like Ken Ken, Apollino continues investing in youth racing programs, creating opportunities for emerging riders to develop their abilities on competitive stages.

Ken's success highlights the potential of young international competitors and establishes a strong foundation for his continued development in motorsports. Apollino Racing's youth development programs begin with entry-level training, including electric dirt bike for kids programs that introduce young riders to the fundamentals of off-road racing in a safe, environmentally conscious manner.

About Apollino (Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd.)

Apollino is dedicated to making the joy of off-road riding accessible to everyone, from a child's first ride to professional-level racing. With no complicated gear shifts and zero engine noise, Apollino's electric motorcycles deliver pure riding freedom for every age and skill level.

Operating in over 70 countries across Europe, North America, Oceania, and Asia, Apollino has become the go-to choice for families, young riders, and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Through comprehensive racing programs and youth development initiatives, Apollino supports promising athletes from grassroots training to championship competition. By combining world-class innovation with a commitment to sustainability and customer experience, Apollino is transforming the off-road motorcycle industry while nurturing the next generation of motorsports talent.

