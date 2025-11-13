Unveiling Insights: Decoding the “Beyond Performance, Infinite Control” Roundtable at EICMA 2025

MILAN, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At EICMA 2025, RFN, a prominent name in high-end electric off-road vehicles under Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd., hosted a pivotal roundtable discussion titled “Beyond Performance, Infinite Control.” This event served as a melting pot for core dealers from France, Austria, and the United Kingdom, alongside distinguished professional racers Benni from Austria and Tommy from Germany. Together, they explored not only the technological advancements shaping electric off-road vehicles but also the evolving philosophy of control and rider experience in this rapidly changing landscape.





A New Era of Riding

The atmosphere in the room was charged with anticipation as RFN's brand team introduced the Warrior Race, their flagship concept model, which is being hailed as the world’s first intelligent electric off-road racing platform. The discussion set the tone for a deeper exploration of what control truly means in the context of electric off-road riding.

“Control is not merely about speed; it is about the ability to connect with the bike in a profound way,” emphasized an RFN representative. This perspective challenges conventional notions of performance, proposing that the future of electric off-roading lies in the nuanced interplay between rider and machine.

Revolutionary Technology Behind the Warrior Race

At the heart of the Warrior Race is the E-RACE DRIVE PRO platform, coupled with the INTELLIRIDE adaptive tuning system. This innovative technology enables instantaneous feedback and adjustments, giving riders the ability to respond to their environment in real time. The inclusion of AI-driven learning capabilities means that the bike can adapt not only to the rider's preferences but also to varying terrain conditions.









“Think of it as having a co-pilot that understands your every move,” one RFN engineer explained. This paradigm shift in control transforms the riding experience, making the bike a trusted partner rather than just a mode of transport.

Voices from the Track: Racer Testimonials

The insights shared by professional racers Benni and Tommy provided real-world validation of RFN’s vision. Benni remarked, “Riding the Warrior Race is unlike anything I’ve experienced; it feels like an extension of my own body. The bike doesn’t just respond; it anticipates my actions, truly embodying the idea of ‘Infinite Control.’”

Tommy added, “With traditional bikes, you rely on sound and feel; with the Warrior Race, it’s a different sensory experience. The precision of the feedback is incredible—it allows me to navigate challenging terrains with confidence.” Their testimonials underscore the transformative impact of the Warrior Race on rider confidence and performance.

Dealer Perspectives: Understanding Consumer Expectations

The roundtable also featured a diverse group of dealers who shared their insights into consumer behavior and expectations. A representative from France pointed out that control is perceived not only as a performance metric but also as a crucial component of safety. “For our customers, feeling in control translates into trust in the vehicle. RFN’s approach to integrating professional-level control into everyday riding is essential for broader acceptance,” he stated.

From the UK, a dealer emphasized the design and aesthetics of the Warrior Race, noting its appeal to younger riders. “The blend of Eastern philosophy and Western technology gives the bike a unique identity. It resonates with the values of the next generation of riders who seek both performance and style,” he explained.

An Austrian dealer summed up the discussion by stating, “The concept of ‘Infinite Control’ is more than just a selling point; it’s about creating a lasting relationship between the brand and its customers.” This sentiment reflects a growing recognition of the importance of emotional engagement in consumer choices, particularly in the electric vehicle market.





RFN’s Broader Vision: Control as Cultural Expression

In her concluding remarks, RFN's Chairwoman articulated a vision for the company that extends beyond mere product offerings. “Control is not about conquering the bike; it’s about creating a resonance between the rider and the machine,” she stated. This philosophy aligns with Eastern traditions that emphasize harmony and balance, positioning RFN as a forward-thinking brand that seeks to redefine the cultural narrative surrounding electric off-road riding.

“Through our technology and design, we aspire to make control a cultural expression of speed and human experience,” she continued. The RFN Warrior Race is positioned not just as a technological marvel but as a symbol of a new ethos in the electric racing landscape.

Industry Insights: A Shift Towards Intelligent Control

The roundtable reached a consensus that the competition in the electric off-road sector is shifting from traditional metrics of power and speed to a focus on intelligent tuning and ergonomics. Key elements such as AI sensing, regenerative energy management, and advanced connectivity are expected to define the future of electric off-roading.

RFN, through the Warrior Race, is leading this transition, heralding what is being termed the Smart Off-Road Era. This new framework integrates cutting-edge technology with a focus on user experience, setting a high standard for the industry and demonstrating how innovation can enhance both performance and rider satisfaction.

Conclusion: The Art of Control

The RFN Warrior Race is more than just an electric off-road motorcycle; it represents a philosophy that resonates with riders who value composure and synergy with their machines.

By redefining control as an art form, RFN invites riders to experience a deeper connection with their vehicles, transforming the very essence of what it means to ride.

RFN Warrior Race — Beyond Control. Master the Ride.

This roundtable at EICMA 2025 marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of electric off-road riding, paving the way for innovations that will continue to inspire and resonate with riders globally.

