RFN Unleashes the Game-Changing WARRIOR Series at Milan EICMA: Redefining Electric Off-Roading for All Ages

MILAN, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EICMA Exhibition -- In a stunning showcase of innovation, Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd.'s (Apollo) RFN has proudly unveiled its revolutionary "WARRIOR" series, setting a new benchmark in the electric off-road landscape. With over 20 years of expertise in research and manufacturing, this brand introduces a pioneering product line that caters to riders of all ages—from inspiring beginner models for children to high-performance options for professional racers. This launch signifies a monumental advancement in electric off-roading, encapsulated by the powerful slogan: "Beyond Speed, Mastering Control."





A Comprehensive Off-Road System for All Ages

As the competition heats up globally, RFN is making waves with its rapid deployment strategy in the wholesale electric dirt bike market. The WARRIOR series stands out not only for its comprehensive age coverage but also for its advanced technological integration. The series is meticulously designed to cater to various age groups and skill levels, ensuring that riders can find the perfect match for their needs.



Sub-Series Overview

The WARRIOR series comprises several sub-series tailored to different age groups:

WARRIOR Kids (3–7 years) : Focused on safety and easy control, this range is perfect for young riders. Ideal for grass trails and family rides, these models help children develop foundational riding skills in a secure environment.

: Focused on safety and easy control, this range is perfect for young riders. Ideal for grass trails and family rides, these models help children develop foundational riding skills in a secure environment. WARRIOR Youth (8–14 years) : Designed for growth and speed regulation, this series is suitable for beginner trails and family outings. It encourages young riders to build confidence as they transition into more challenging terrains.

: Designed for growth and speed regulation, this series is suitable for beginner trails and family outings. It encourages young riders to build confidence as they transition into more challenging terrains. WARRIOR (15 years and above) : This sub-series offers agility and light off-road capabilities, making it suitable for mountain trails and exploration. It bridges the gap between youth and adult riders, promoting a seamless transition in skill and experience.

: This sub-series offers agility and light off-road capabilities, making it suitable for mountain trails and exploration. It bridges the gap between youth and adult riders, promoting a seamless transition in skill and experience. WARRIOR Pro (Adults) : Engineered for all-terrain adventures, this model provides high torque and extended range, making it perfect for serious riders seeking challenging experiences.

: Engineered for all-terrain adventures, this model provides high torque and extended range, making it perfect for serious riders seeking challenging experiences. WARRIOR Race (Professionals): Built for racing performance, this series is designed for competitive tracks and training, catering to the needs of professional riders who demand the best in speed and handling.





This structured design aims to foster a “synchronized growth between rider and vehicle,” addressing the evolving demands of users and ensuring that every rider can enjoy their journey.





The Core of Control in Electric Off-Roading

While speed is a notable strength, control is the essence of the WARRIOR series. RFN is raising expectations with impressive technical specifications that prioritize rider safety and performance.

Key Features of the WARRIOR Series

Tiered Power System: Each model's power output is tailored to rider weight and skill, promoting safety and confidence.

Unified Control Logic: Consistent handling across the series simplifies the learning process.

Smart Growth System: Bluetooth app integration allows for performance tracking, growth monitoring, and remote management.

Parental Controls: Features such as speed limits and safety locks ensure secure riding for younger users.

RFN’s approach to blending power and intelligence creates a seamless experience from initial riding to competitive racing, making growth in riding skills both measurable and attainable. The combination of these features positions the WARRIOR series as a leader in the electric off-road market, where performance meets safety.

Building an Off-Road Adventure Ecosystem

Apollo is evolving from a traditional dirt bike manufacturer to a builder of a holistic off-road adventure ecosystem. The RFN WARRIOR series is more than just a product line; it represents a complete journey of development in off-road riding.

A Vision for the Future

Apollo aims to redefine off-roading as a lifestyle choice, encouraging safety, skill development, and a passion for adventure. The brand recognizes that off-roading is not merely a recreational activity; it is a pathway to personal growth and connection with nature. By promoting responsible riding practices and environmental awareness, Apollo fosters a community of riders who care for the planet while enjoying thrilling adventures.

The WARRIOR series embodies this vision, offering a diverse range of products that cater to the needs of families, young riders, and seasoned professionals alike. Each model is designed with care, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of safety, performance, and environmental responsibility.





Join the Adventure

With the WARRIOR series, Apollo’s RFN is ready to revolutionize the electric off-road experience. This product launch is not just about introducing new models; it's about creating a movement that inspires riders of all ages to embrace adventure with confidence. Are you prepared to take on the adventure?

Launch Information

Product Line: RFN WARRIOR Series

Launch Date: November 6, 2025

Location: EICMA Milan International Motorcycle Show (Hall 11 N21)

Target Market: From 3-year-old beginners to professional riders

For more information, please visit:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a5cf4ad-f8c5-4fe5-bb1b-9736ff03c165

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ffb1af9-d2dd-43d2-a82c-1b465a70e7ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8388a26c-9d14-45f4-a7b1-1448ddb44035