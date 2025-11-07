RFN's SX-E60: A New Era of Control in Electric Off-Roading Explored at EICMA Roundtable

MILAN, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EICMA Exhibition -- In conjunction with the unveiling of the SX-E60, Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd.'s (Apollo) RFN hosted an insightful roundtable discussion at EICMA titled "Beyond Performance, Infinite Control." This highly anticipated event brought together a diverse group of professional riders, industry experts, and dealers, all eager to explore the evolving landscape of electric off-road motorcycles and the critical balance between performance and control in this dynamic sector.





Defining Performance and Control: Insights from Professional Riders

During the technical discussion, participants reflected on what true performance means in the context of electric dirt bikes. The consensus among professional riders was that performance encompasses far more than just speed or raw power; it also includes the ability to finely tune the bike to match individual riding styles, preferences, and varying terrain conditions. Riders emphasized that performance tunability, programmable user modes, and robust safety controls are essential features that significantly enhance their overall experience on the track.

One rider poignantly noted, “Having infinite control over my bike allows me to adapt in real time to changing terrain conditions, which is crucial for optimal performance.” This sentiment was echoed by others, who expressed that specific control features, such as adjustable suspension settings, customizable throttle response, and responsive braking systems, provide the confidence needed to push their limits and fully enjoy the riding experience.

The Balance of Performance and Control in Racing

The discussion also delved deeply into the intricate balance between performance and control in racing environments. Participants engaged in a lively debate about whether one aspect should take precedence over the other. Many agreed that while performance is undeniably critical for success on the track, control is paramount for ensuring safety and consistency during races. “In high-stakes situations, being able to control the bike precisely can make all the difference,” one rider remarked, highlighting the importance of confidence in handling the machine.

As the conversation shifted toward the SX-E60, riders expressed genuine curiosity about how their racing strategies might evolve with this new platform. The SX-E60’s promise of enhanced control through RFN’s Smart Cloud system was met with enthusiasm, suggesting that it could revolutionize how they approach not only racing but also their overall training regimens. The integration of data analytics and real-time feedback offers riders new tools to optimize their skills and adapt to different racing scenarios.

Technical Specifications of the SX-E60

The SX-E60 is not only a product of thoughtful design but also a testament to RFN's unwavering commitment to technological advancement and innovation in the electric off-road market. Key specifications include:

Power: 81 horsepower, providing robust acceleration and outstanding performance across various terrains.

Torque: 1080Nm at the rear wheel, ensuring explosive off-road capabilities that can handle steep inclines and rough landscapes with ease.

Weight: A competitive 108 kg, enhancing maneuverability and control while reducing fatigue during extended rides.

Rapid Battery Swapping: A hot-swappable battery module that allows for quick changes in just three minutes, facilitating longer rides and competitions without downtime.

Smart Cloud System: This proprietary system supports real-time ride data logging, over-the-air updates for electronic control strategies, remote speed limiting, and customizable riding modes, empowering riders with unparalleled control.





These features collectively establish the SX-E60 as a leading contender in the electric off-road segment, reinforcing RFN's position as a pioneer in the industry and a brand committed to meeting the needs of modern riders.

Dealer Perspectives: Customer Demands and Market Trends

The roundtable also featured valuable insights from dealers who highlighted current market trends and customer preferences. When asked whether customers prioritize performance or control features, responses varied by region, reflecting the diverse riding communities that dealers serve. Many dealers noted a growing demand for control features, particularly among novice riders who seek a more manageable and customizable riding experience. “Customers are increasingly concerned about factors like weight, range, and torque management,” one dealer stated, emphasizing that the SX-E60’s design effectively addresses these concerns while still delivering on performance.

Dealers expressed confidence that RFN's new models, including the SX-E60, resonate well with these market demands, particularly in balancing high performance with user-friendly technology. This alignment between RFN’s product offerings and customer expectations is crucial as the electric motorcycle market continues to mature.

Future Outlook: Innovation in Electric Off-Road Motorcycles

As the discussion turned toward the future of electric off-road motorcycles, participants speculated on the potential for intelligent tuning, AI learning, and cloud-connected racing communities to shape the industry in the coming years. Many riders expressed optimism that electric motorcycles could foster the same emotional connection as traditional fuel-powered bikes, emphasizing that riding remains not only a passion but also an expression of freedom and individuality.

The roundtable concluded with a focus on the RFN Warrior, the flagship model in RFN's range. Participants acknowledged its significant technological breakthroughs, including its lightweight design, advanced battery technology, and intelligent control systems. From both dealer and rider perspectives, the launch of the Warrior is seen as a pivotal moment that could redefine perceptions of high-end electric dirt bikes and solidify RFN’s position as a leader in innovation within the industry.





Conclusion: A New Chapter in Electric Off-Roading

The SX-E60’s introduction, coupled with insights from the roundtable, highlights a transformative moment in the electric off-road motorcycle market. As RFN continues to push boundaries with its innovative technology and relentless focus on rider experience, the emphasis on infinite control and adaptability is set to redefine what it means to ride off-road in the digital age. With the SX-E60, RFN is not just offering a new motorcycle; it is inviting the riding community to embrace a new paradigm of electric off-roading, grounded in a commitment to excellence, safety, and a passion for adventure.

Contact Information:

Media Contact: emma.taylor@ssedigital.com

For more information, please visit:

Apollo: https://www.Apollino.com/

RFN: https://www.rfnbike.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ad03940-7974-4a18-b231-5300d4fc4640

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e98ebed5-fdc4-4ea7-a216-bde8d98539c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13cb261e-d5d5-464d-a8f2-ea8e8b9bb099