United Nations Environment Programme Recognizes Free Drinking Water Infrastructure Equity Tool — Sponsorships Now Open to Advance Lead Service Line Replacements and Public Health Equity

CHICAGO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI), founded by the former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator and developer of the free, multilingual, rigorously validated and scientifically recognized Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC), today announced that the tool has been officially recognized by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for its participation in World Environment Day 2025. This recognition underscores the urgent importance of addressing lead contamination in drinking water to protect public health and promote equitable access to safe, sustainable drinking water infrastructure for all communities.





UNEP World Environment Day 2025 Recognition — Supporting Safe Drinking Water Infrastructure

“We are honored to support UNEP’s mission to advance global sustainability and public health,” said Anthony Ross, founder and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator. “This milestone reinforces our commitment to fostering partnerships, protecting public health, and advancing equitable drinking water infrastructure across the United States. We welcome future opportunities to collaborate with UNEP and contribute to its vital mission in every way we can.”

Since its launch in April 2025, the LSLRCC has been used to estimate over $3 billion in lead service line replacement (LSLR) costs. By helping communities generate tailored cost models, the tool strengthens LSLR funding applications and accelerates compliance with federal regulations like the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements.

EPHI now invites mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private partners to sponsor efforts to replace 9.2 million lead service lines—championing safe, equitable drinking water infrastructure, and stronger public health protections nationwide.

Why Sponsor the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator?

Proven Credibility: Sponsors align with a nationally impactful tool recognized by the UN Environment Programme and rooted in global sustainability and public health goals.





High-Impact Reach: The tool is available to support thousands of communities navigating federal funding applications under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.





Strategic Visibility: Sponsors receive high-profile recognition through prominent logo placement on the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator webpage and brand mentions in national press releases.





Sponsors receive high-profile recognition through prominent logo placement on the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator webpage and brand mentions in national press releases. Public Health Advancement: Contribute directly to reducing lead exposure and safeguarding millions of Americans.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities and to join this critical initiative, explore our Sponsorships to Advance Lead Service Line Replacements and Public Health Equity page.





About EPHI:

Environmental & Public Health International provides experience-based drinking water training shaped by the lessons learned from the Flint Water Crisis and Flint’s recovery efforts. Our mission is to support regulators and public water systems in their efforts to safeguard public health and prevent future catastrophic drinking water failures. Learn how we’re advancing the goals of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), equipping communities with tools and data to strengthen State Revolving Fund (SRF) applications, and accelerating implementation of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI). For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

