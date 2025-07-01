E Ink Utilizes Intel® Smart Base to Launch Innovative ePaper with Touch-Enabled Application, Ushering in a New Interactive AI PC Experience

BILLERICA, Mass., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, announced the launch of a groundbreaking ePaper touchpad solution for laptops, developed through the integration of Intel® Smart Base, Intel® Innovation Platform Framework (Intel® IPF), and Intel® AI Assistant Builder technologies. This innovative solution combines color ePaper with traditional laptop touchpads, creating a visual, AI-assisted human-machine interface (HMI) that enhances user interaction and brings a whole new dimension of functionality to Intel-based AI PCs.

“Driven by our mission, ‘We Make Surfaces Smart and Green,’ E Ink continues to explore innovative applications across industries through ePaper technology,” stated JM Hung, the Vice President of Business Center of E Ink Holdings. “With the development tools and reference architecture provided by the Intel® Smart Base ecosystem, we’ve created ultra-slim, energy-efficient modules optimized for AI PC designs. These modules enable seamless integration of ePaper displays into laptop touchpad areas—delivering crisp visuals, low power consumption, and a novel interactive experience.”

ePaper’s core advantages—paper-like readability, ultra-low power consumption, and excellent sunlight visibility—make it ideally suited for auxiliary displays in mobile computing devices. By integrating ePaper into the touchpad, E Ink not only preserves the intuitive functionality of touch interactions but also unlocks new second-screen capabilities. With support from Intel® Smart Base, Intel® IPF, and Intel® AI Assistant Builder, the system is empowered to perform real-time edge AI applications such as frequently used shortcuts and system notifications and GenAI contents like text/image summaries, gaming tactics, or custom AI tasks displayed on the interactive C-cover. Users can also view weather updates, take notes, display meeting transcripts, or showcase personalized cover art—even when the device is powered off.

Additionally, because ePaper consumes power only when content is updated and remains static otherwise, it significantly reduces overall system power consumption compared to emissive displays. Its non-emissive, reflective and flicker-free nature also reduces eye strain, making this touchpad design a uniquely ergonomic and eco-friendly innovation.

Leveraging Intel’s platform and ecosystem, E Ink enhances the laptop user experience through:

Visual Interaction Innovation : Employing ePaper as a next-gen touch display medium, enabling low-power visual interactivity for intuitive HMI design.

: Employing ePaper as a next-gen touch display medium, enabling low-power visual interactivity for intuitive HMI design. AI-Powered Personalization : Supporting AI-driven content generation to elevate functionality and user engagement.

: Supporting AI-driven content generation to elevate functionality and user engagement. Design-Driven Integration : Tailored for the aesthetics and performance requirements of new-generation AI PCs.

: Tailored for the aesthetics and performance requirements of new-generation AI PCs. UX Redefined : Reinventing the user experience with the comfort, clarity, and adaptability of ePaper displays.

: Reinventing the user experience with the comfort, clarity, and adaptability of ePaper displays. Scalable Possibilities: Establishing a solid foundation for future AI hardware applications by integrating Intel’s reference designs and solutions.





This touch enabled application highlights the versatility and forward-looking potential of ePaper technology in next-generation computing. E Ink will continue to expand the boundaries of interactive design by exploring innovative ePaper scenarios in the AI era—delivering sustainable, personalized, and cutting-edge user experiences.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information, please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

