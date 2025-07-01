Iteris Selected by Kane County for Transportation System Management and Operations Program

GENEVA, Ill., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc ., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of Almaviva Group, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract renewal by the Kane County Division of Transportation (Kane County DOT) to support a comprehensive smart mobility, safety and sustainability initiative.

Under the terms of the agreement, Iteris will provide management and operational oversight at approximately 140 signalized intersections and flashing beacon locations, 1,400 street light locations, as well as the county’s centrally controlled advanced traffic management system (ATMS) network. The scope of work includes traffic signal system monitoring, operational troubleshooting, signal coordination, traffic studies, support for the arterial operations center, electrical maintenance supervision, and other technical services.

This contract builds on Iteris’ ongoing partnership with Kane County, which began in 2018 and has centered on implementing Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) strategies to reduce travel times, fuel consumption, and emissions, while improving safety, mobility, and the overall travel experience for all road users. This contract renewal represents continued demand and confidence in Iteris’ specialized consulting services in the Chicago area.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Kane County through the renewal of our existing work that advances their smart mobility goals,” said Steven Bradley, senior vice president of mobility consulting solutions at Iteris. “This expanded partnership underscores our shared commitment to improving safety, mobility and sustainability for all road users in the county.”

Kane County DOT joins other organizations across the region, including Illinois Department of Transportation, Lake County Division of Transportation, City of Joliet, City of Aurora and Village of Schaumburg, which have all selected Iteris’ mobility consulting solutions to augment their traffic management operations.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris’ cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris’ advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris’ website at www.iteris.com .

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva, an Italian digital innovation group, supports the country’s growth processes by embracing the challenges that companies must face in order to remain competitive in the digital age, innovating its own business models, organization, corporate culture, and ICT. With solid made-in-Italy expertise, Almaviva has built a global network consisting of 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a significant presence in LATAM (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), as well as in the United States, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. For more information visit www.almaviva.it [almaviva.it]