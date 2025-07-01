Move over George Washington, more Americans Want to Share a Beer with Ben Franklin

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Fourth of July, Americans are heading to barbecues, baseball games and beaches with a beer in hand. Among Americans who drink alcohol, 58% are planning to drink a beer this Independence Day, according to a Morning Consult poll commissioned by the Beer Institute. When asked which drink best celebrates July Fourth, 36% chose beer over other options, topping other beverage choices such as wine (4%), cocktails (9%), lemonade (19%) and soda (18%).

In a mild upset, more adult 21+ Americans chose, Benjamin Franklin (34%) over George Washington (32 as the Founding Father they would like to share a beer. Thomas Jefferson trailed behind at 15%, followed by John Adams (9%), Alexander Hamilton (7%) and James Madison (3%).

“As we gather for Independence Day, it’s no surprise that more than half of Americans plan to enjoy a beer—a drink rooted in our history as far back as the Founding Fathers,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of Beer Institute. “Beyond the festivities, beer supports local economies, creates jobs and fosters community. This July Fourth, let’s remember that beer is a vital part of America’s economy and our everyday lives.”

Other interesting findings from the poll highlight the longevity of beer and its summer interests. They include:

Adults 21+ prefer fruity (33%), tropical (30%) and crisp (18%) alcohol beverage flavors in the summer.

A majority of adults 21+ (55%) are more likely to purchase beer if they knew it had a flavor they preferred. This flavor preference increases to 80% for those who plan to drink a beer on July 4th.

Most Americans (76%) who plan to drink an NA beer will also be drinking traditional beer this July 4th.

To learn more about other data from this survey, click here or visit beerinstitute.org/press-releases.

Survey Details

This poll was conducted between June 7- 9, 2025, among a sample of 2,099 Adults 21+. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, region, gender by age, and race by educational attainment. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility.