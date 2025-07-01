Web3 Gaming Market to Reach USD 124.74 Billion by 2032, Driven by Blockchain Adoption, NFT Integration, and Play-to-Earn Models | SNS Insider

Pune, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Gaming Market Size Analysis:

“The Web3 gaming market was valued at USD 25.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 124.74 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.34% from 2025 to 2032.”

This growth is driven by the widespread adoption of blockchain gaming, soaring demand for player-owned assets and the rising prominence of play-to-earn (P2E) models. Web3 games promise more transparency, interoperability and decentralized ownership that appeal to both developers and players. The addition of NFTs and virtual economies, while leveraging and incorporating DeFi, increases user engagement. Furthermore, growing venture capital funding and technological improvements are facilitating the growth of the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

The U.S. Web3 gaming market was valued at USD 8.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 34.64 billion by 2032, expanding at a 19.07% CAGR. Growth is driven by blockchain adoption, NFT integration, and rising interest in digital ownership.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited

Sky Mavis Pte. Ltd.

Dapper Labs Inc.

Immutable Pty Ltd

Gala Games, Inc.

The Sandbox

Decentraland Foundation

Mythical, Inc.

Enjin

Forte

Sorare

Ubisoft

Gods Unchained

Alien Worlds

Axie Infinity

Web3 Gaming Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 25.63 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 124.74 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.34% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Game Type (NFT-Based Games, Play-to-Earn Games, Decentralized Games)



• By Device Type (PC/Desktop, Mobile, Consoles, VR/AR)



• By End-Use (Casual Gamers, Hardcore Gamers, Investors/Speculators, Collectors, Community Builders)



• By Mode (Play-to-Earn (P2E), Free-to-Play (F2P), Subscription-Based, Hybrid Models) Key Growth Drivers Play-to-earn Model Integration is Opening up New Revenue Streams and Redefining User Interaction on New Gaming Platforms

By Game Type, NFT-Based Games Set to Record Fastest Growth in Web3 Gaming Market with 20.40% CAGR

NFT-based games are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.40% from 2025 to 2032, during the forecast period, as an increase in demand for digital ownership and asset-driven economies is witnessed. These are games where players can trade unique in-game items with legitimate value. And as the universe of interoperability widens and secondary markets grow, they reshape how gamers value their time and virtual assets.

By Mode, Play-to-Earn (P2E) Model Dominated Web3 Gaming Market in 2024 with 39% Revenue Share

In 2024, the Play-to-Earn (P2E) segment led the Web3 gaming market with a 39% revenue share, because of an intriguing incentivized system. P2E models drew in high numbers of users worldwide with a heavy focus in poorer parts of the world where gaming increasingly became a use case which could add income to levels of engagement in the developing world and middle-class societies in developed nations.

By Device Type, PC/Desktop Segment Dominated Web3 Gaming Market in 2024 with 40% Revenue Share

In 2024, the PC/Desktop segment captured 40% of Web3 gaming market revenues, supported by mature infrastructure, high processing capabilities, and a user base well-versed in crypto tools. Enhanced interface customization, superior graphics, and smoother integration of wallets and dApps drive user engagement. The platform’s flexibility attracts developers, promoting active interaction, increased transaction volumes, and immersive gaming experiences in the Web3 ecosystem.

By End-Use, Casual Gamers Dominated Web3 Gaming Market in 2024 with 40% Revenue Share

In 2024, casual gamers accounted for around 40% of Web3 gaming revenues, driven by the ease of access and minimal time commitment required. The design of these games is mobile-first, they have seamless onboarding and excited reward mechanisms that create habits among users which cater to a wider audience. Entry barriers are comparatively low, and their global nature has led to increasing user adoption and revenue contributions in different geographic regions of the Web3 gaming ecosystem.





North America Led Web3 Gaming Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

In 2024, North America captured 40% of the Web3 gaming market, driven by sophisticated blockchain infrastructure, digital expertise, and early decentralizing adoption. Supported by healthy venture capital, experienced game developers, and favorable regulations, the region fostered fast-growing user numbers and creativity. The play-to-earn game style was also a perfect fit as those who already play games, and have been playing games have also an influence.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.27% during 2025–2032, on the back of huge mobile-first gamer base and rising digitalization. Soaring smartphone usage, increasing interest in crypto assets and support from governments in countries such as Japan and South Korea are among the key drivers. Web3 gaming is being embraced by emerging economies like India and the Southeast Asia to drive increased revenue generation, with strong regional growth.

