BioNTX Expands 2025 Tech Transfer Showcase to Spotlight Regional Innovation and Collaboration

DALLAS, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTX, the premier trade organization for biotechnology and healthcare innovation in North Texas, is proud to announce the expansion of its 4th annual Tech Transfer Showcase, a cornerstone of the highly anticipated iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit. For the first time, the Showcase is opening its doors to academic institutions across a broader South Central region, including Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

This regional expansion underscores BioNTX’s commitment to accelerating innovation by creating a more connected and collaborative ecosystem across state lines. The Tech Transfer Showcase highlights early-stage technologies available for licensing, collaboration, or acquisition—offering a unique stage for academic research teams, tech transfer offices, and institutional startups to gain visibility and attract partners.

“This platform gives outstanding visibility into the deep bench of talent we have in our regional ecosystem,” said Kathleen Otto-Rosenblum, CEO at BioNTX. “By highlighting early-stage technologies and connecting them to capital, collaborators, and commercial pathways, we are helping drive the future of innovation across the South Central U.S.”

Selected participants will present their innovations live at the iC³® Summit on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, in Dallas, TX, before an audience of biotech leaders, venture investors, licensing executives, and fellow innovators. Presentations will be curated to showcase the most promising breakthroughs in therapeutics, diagnostics, medical devices, digital health, and platform technologies.

“The Tech Transfer Showcase is where innovation meets opportunity,” said Chad Ronholdt, Chairman of the BioNTX Tech Transfer Committee and a seasoned life science entrepreneur. “We are excited to expand this initiative beyond Texas and help surface cutting-edge research with real-world potential. It is a win for universities, entrepreneurs, and the broader health innovation community.”

BioNTX sees this Showcase not only as a platform to elevate groundbreaking science, but also as a driver for economic growth, cross-institutional collaboration, and talent mobility across the region. By creating a pipeline from academic research to commercialization, BioNTX continues to strengthen its role as a connector between science, business, and impact.

Applications for the 2025 Tech Transfer Showcase are open now and due by Monday, July 28, 2025. To learn more or apply, please here.

About the iC³® Life Science Summit

The iC³® Life Science Summit is the premier annual event for leaders, innovators, and stakeholders across the life sciences and healthcare industries in North Texas and beyond. Focused on Innovation, Capital, Collaboration, and Commercialization, the summit fosters dialogue, discovery, and dynamic networking to fuel transformative advancements in human health.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. With a mission to support, connect, and advocate for the life sciences community, BioNTX offers networking events, professional development programs, purchasing consortium access, and key visibility for member organizations. BioNTX is a powerful voice and catalyst for the region’s biotech and health innovation economy.

Media Contact:

Eric Moore

Chief Communications Officer, BioNTX

972-679-6056

eric@biontx.org