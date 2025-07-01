Meet the People Who Grow Your Food with Regenerative Farming Practices: Kiss the Ground Launches “5 with a Farmer” Short Series

Los Angeles, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, the leading nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution for our wellness, water, and climate crisis, is thrilled to announce the first seasonal launch of its short video series, “5 with a Farmer.”

Bridging the Gap Between Consumers and Farmers

In an era when most people have never met a farmer, “5 with a Farmer” brings viewers closer to the source of their food. The series features quick, heartfelt conversations with farmers from across the country, filmed selfie-style and designed for mobile viewing. According to a recent Kiss the Ground research study:

Only 1 in 3 U.S. adults visited a farmers market or farm last year

Just 8% spoke with a farmer about food production

Kiss the Ground is closing this gap by spotlighting the real people behind our food. Since 2013, the organization has empowered millions to join the Regenerative Movement through compelling storytelling, working with hundreds of farmers nationwide to highlight their essential role in promoting Regeneration.

A Fresh Take on Farmer Storytelling

What began as an organic experiment has blossomed into a series with over half a million views. Now, with its first official season, “5 with a Farmer” introduces a diverse lineup of farmers—from California to Texas to Connecticut—who candidly share their challenges, successes, and unique personalities.

“While most people prioritize taste and health when shopping for food, only 8% of us talked to a farmer last year about the origin of the food we consume. Our “5 with a Farmer” shorts will hook audiences with inspiring, quirky perspectives from the dedicated and creative people who grow our food and protect human and planetary health across the country. We invite you to meet them and hear their stories.”

- Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground

Season Highlights: Real Farmers, Real Voices

This season will feature 12 hand-selected farmers who are creatively embracing regenerative solutions and redefining what it means to steward the land. Viewers can expect lighthearted and insightful moments, such as:

Q: If your farm could talk, what's one thing it would say to you?

A: “I think it would ask us to be patient. It takes a long time to see the results that you think you’re going to see.” - Molly Taylor, PT Ranch

Q: What do you hope future generations will understand about farming?

A: “The healthiest, most vibrant farms aren’t built by force, but by working in harmony with nature.” - Jennifer Gulizia, The Flowering Farmhouse

Q: "If your farm had a theme song, what would it be?"

A: “I'm going to go with 'Respect’ from Aretha Franklin. Take care of your soil and show it respect, and it will take care of you!” - Zach West, Gaia Herbs

Kiss the Ground hopes this series inspires people to get out and support their local farmers—whether that’s visiting a farm or farmers market, or sparking up a conversation with a farmer online or in person.

Audiences can now watch “5 with a Farmer” or apply to feature their farm in future seasons, as well as check out all the ways Kiss the Ground works with farmers, at kisstheground.com/farmers

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution to the wellness, water, and climate crisis. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.







