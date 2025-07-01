David Nurse Discusses Flow State and Purpose-Driven Performance on Health is a Skill Podcast with Todd Vande Hei

Beverly Hills California, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bestselling author and performance coach David Nurse joined Health is a Skill host Todd Vande Hei for a dynamic conversation on mindset, epigenetics, and achieving high performance through intentional living and spiritual alignment. The episode offers a deep dive into what drives lasting change—and how flow state may be the key.

Nurse, known for his work with NBA players and Fortune 500 executives, broke down the “flow code formula,” a structured process designed to help individuals access states of heightened focus and effortlessness. He emphasized that flow, often thought of as rare or random, can be trained through a repeatable sequence of visualization, breathwork, somatic activation, and spiritual connection.

“Flow is not just for athletes,” said Nurse. “Anyone can access it. It’s about reaching that 10-hertz brainwave state where focus and freedom meet.”

The two also explored the concept of epigenetics—how environment and belief influence gene expression—and discussed the formative role that childhood experiences, coaching, and self-image play in shaping one’s future potential. Drawing from examples like Steph Curry and Steven Spielberg, Nurse outlined a “greatness formula” involving natural attributes, exposure, mentorship, and insatiable drive.

Vande Hei shared personal stories from his own family and company, Stark, emphasizing how belief in one’s ability to evolve is a crucial ingredient in long-term health and success. He noted that many people self-sabotage because they don’t truly believe transformation is possible, a point Nurse echoed.

“If you don’t know who you want to be, you won’t become that person,” said Nurse. “You need to act from a vision of the future you, not the past.”

The episode also covered:

The role of psychedelics and ketamine-assisted therapy in facilitating ego detachment and behavior change



The connection between prayer, stress reduction, and long-term physical health



How spirituality influences resilience and mental clarity



Resetting mindset through visualization, bilateral tapping, and cross-lateral movement



How purpose-driven action sustains motivation over time



The conversation concluded with reflections on why trauma often reconnects people to higher purpose and why prayer, gratitude, and release of control can enhance not just emotional well-being, but cellular health.

David Nurse can be found at davidnurse.com and on social platforms @davidnurseNBA. His podcast, The David Nurse Show, and books on mindset are available online.

Listen to the full episode on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

About Health Is a Skill

Health is a Skill is a Los Angeles-based podcast hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark. Through expert interviews and solo episodes, the podcast explores the systems, tools, and daily practices that optimize health and longevity in the modern world.

Media Communications:



Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Attachment