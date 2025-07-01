Nanterre, June 30th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 23rd to June 27th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 23rd to June 27th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 23/06/2025 FR0000125486 64 118 121,5106 XPAR VINCI 25/06/2025 FR0000125486 81 020 123,4252 XPAR VINCI 26/06/2025 FR0000125486 78 651 123,9916 XPAR VINCI 27/06/2025 FR0000125486 80 098 124,8461 XPAR TOTAL 303 887 123,5424

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

