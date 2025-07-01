Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 23rd to June 27th,2025

Nanterre, June 30th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 23rd to June 27th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 23rd to June 27th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI23/06/2025FR000012548664 118121,5106XPAR
VINCI25/06/2025FR000012548681 020123,4252XPAR
VINCI26/06/2025FR000012548678 651123,9916XPAR
VINCI27/06/2025FR000012548680 098124,8461XPAR
      
  TOTAL303 887123,5424 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

