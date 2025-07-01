Splashtop and pb2 Architecture + Engineering Win 2025 ROI Award from Nucleus Research

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop has been named a winner in the 2025 ROI Awards, jointly with customer pb2 Architecture + Engineering. The award recognizes pb2’s deployment of Splashtop’s integrated remote access, remote support, and autonomous endpoint management solution which delivered a verified 458% return on investment and a payback period of just 11 weeks.

Award administrators at Nucleus Research, a global leader in ROI technology research, spotlight the top 10 enterprise technology projects that deliver exceptional business value and return on investment (ROI) as quantified by Nucleus’ independent analyst assessments. pb2’s deployment of Splashtop was selected from hundreds of nominations across industries for its measurable impact on operational efficiency, cost savings, and IT scalability.

"pb2’s deployment of Splashtop is a clear example of how IT leaders can deliver measurable results with the right technology,” said Cameron Marsh, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research. “This project highlights the value of a platform that’s both cost-effective and easy to scale and manage. For lean IT teams supporting hybrid workforces, Splashtop proved it can deliver enterprise-grade performance without enterprise-grade complexity."

About the Project

pb2, a full-service architecture and engineering firm, used Splashtop to securely support a hybrid workforce of over 200 employees without increasing infrastructure complexity or IT headcount. By eliminating the need for VPNs and enabling fast, intuitive access to powerful office workstations, pb2 empowered architects and designers to work productively from any device or location.

The company’s three-person IT team leveraged Splashtop’s remote support and endpoint management tools to reduce time spent on each support ticket, automate software patching, improve compliance, and proactively monitor systems from a single platform. The firm supplemented its existing Microsoft Intune deployment with Splashtop to fill critical endpoint management gaps and gain real-time visibility and control over software updates.

“In one platform, we are able to troubleshoot issues on any remote devices, proactively monitor systems, automate software patching, and ensure compliance,” said Jonah Fulmer, IT Manager, pb2 Architecture + Engineering.

The ROI analysis by Nucleus Research credited Splashtop with helping pb2 avoid new technology purchases, streamline support workflows, and maintain a lean IT footprint as the business grew.

“Where other solutions proved costly and lacked the user-friendliness and features required to support our growing hybrid workforce, Splashtop more than delivered with simplicity, excellent performance and a comprehensive feature set,” said Jonah Fulmer, IT Manager, pb2 Architecture + Engineering. “From our designers who are securely remoting into their work computers, to our IT team who support devices, monitor systems and keep them compliant, Splashtop has provided unmatched value compared to alternatives.”

“pb2’s results speak to what IT leaders are prioritizing: simplicity, speed, and outcomes that can be measured in weeks,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. “We’re proud to help internal IT teams like pb2’s reduce friction, drive productivity, and protect their environments without breaking their budgets.”

Splashtop was recently recognized for best estimated ROI, fastest implementation, easiest setup in various categories of the G2 Summer Grid® Reports, where the company achieved Grid® Leader status in Endpoint Management, Patch Management, Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Remote Support, and Remote Desktop categories. For more information on Splashtop’s award-winning solutions, please visit Splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

