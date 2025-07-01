eXp Realty Empowers Agents with CRM of Choice, Advancing Technology Freedom and Business Autonomy





Agents across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada now have the freedom to select the CRM that best supports their business

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the official launch of CRM of Choice, a strategic technology initiative that reinforces eXp’s commitment to agent autonomy and innovation.

This transformative offering allows eXp agents to select the customer relationship management (CRM) platform that best aligns with their unique business strategies. Agents can now choose from three leading platforms: BoldTrail (a fully rebuilt version of kvCORE), Cloze , or Lofty . All included in the company’s standard monthly fee.

“At eXp Realty, we believe the agent is the brand,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Our agents are the heartbeat of their communities. They are the trusted guides, the business builders, and the go-to resource for real estate expertise. With CRM of Choice, we are doubling down on our belief that true empowerment means giving agents freedom. Not just in branding but in technology. This is about giving you direct control of the tools that power your pipeline, fuel your growth, and shape your legacy.”

Each CRM serves a distinct agent profile:

BoldTrail offers AI-driven automation, IDX websites, and intelligent lead scoring designed for top producers and solo agents seeking scale.

Cloze is a seamless, mobile-first experience built for referral-based agents who prioritize relationship depth and simplicity.

Lofty provides advanced lead routing, SEO-optimized websites, and robust campaign tools ideal for lead-focused teams and high-volume operations.



CRM of Choice is already gaining traction, with thousands of agents opting in ahead of today’s launch.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with more than 81,000 agents across 27 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents with industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information, visit expworldholdings.com .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses and achieve long-term success. For more information, visit success.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could materially impact actual results. These statements include, but are not limited to, anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits from the company’s platform, tools, compensation model or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include the availability of technology platforms, competitive pressures, and other risks detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent quarterly and annual reports. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/934f36d6-05b1-4325-b50b-779275aa6123