Burbank Police Department Receives Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Grant with Help from Jay Leno

MARIETTA, Ga., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamah Motor Corp., USA, announced the donation of a UMAX Rally 2+2 utility golf car to the Burbank Police Department’s motorcycle training unit through the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI). The connection between Yamaha and Burbank PD was made possible by longtime Burbank resident, motorcycle enthusiast, and legendary comedian and TV host, Jay Leno.

“As a friend and supporter of the Burbank PD, I heard they needed a reliable support vehicle for their training grounds, and I knew Yamaha would be the perfect partner,” said Leno, who hosted the presentation at his world-famous Jay Leno’s Garage, featured on the popular YouTube series of the same name. “The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is an incredible program that helps keep off-road recreation sustainable and safe for future generations.”

The Burbank Police Department conducts monthly training to ensure its motorcycle officers maintain advanced riding skills. The new Yamaha UMAX Rally 2+2 will be used to support course design, instruction, and operations at the department’s motorcycle training facility.

“We’re extremely thankful for Yamaha’s generous support and commitment to rider safety,” said Rafael Quintero, Chief of Police for the City of Burbank. “Whether it’s on the highway or on a trail, responsible riding starts with training and preparation, and we’re proud to set that example.”

The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is the powersports industry’s leading program dedicated to protecting and enhancing access to public land for motorized and outdoor recreation. Since 2008, OAI has contributed more than $7 million to more than 535 projects across the U.S.

“While most OAI grants fund trail building, maintenance, and conservation efforts, we also recognize that access can be threatened by unsafe or irresponsible behavior,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports Marketing Director. “That’s why we’re proud to support the Burbank PD’s training efforts – it’s a win for the community and for rider education.”

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $7 million contributed to over 535 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

For updated guidelines, the application form, and the latest Outdoor Access Initiative news, please visit YamahaOAI.com. If you have specific inquiries about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, you can reach the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or send correspondence to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of YMUS, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

