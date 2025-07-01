Following National Advertising Division Challenge, Safari Belting Systems Voluntarily Discontinues “Made in the USA” Claim

New York, NY, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by Intralox, LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division reviewed Safari Belting System, Inc.’s claim that its line of conveyor belting products is “Made in the USA.”Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process for single-issue advertising cases reviewed by the National Advertising Division (NAD). Intralox and Safari are manufacturers of conveyor belt systems.

Intralox challenged Safari’s marketing claims made on its website and in a YouTube video that its belting products are “Made in the USA,” alleging that some of Safari’s products are manufactured outside of the United States.

During the inquiry, Safari notified NAD that it had voluntarily discontinued all of the challenged advertising. As a result, NAD did not review these claims on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.