YES Communities Gives Back to Dallas-Fort Worth Charitable Organizations That Support At-Risk Children and Foster Kids

Denver, CO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas -- Earlier this month, YES Communities had the opportunity to donate two $1,000 dollar checks to Hope Supply Co. and Foster Kids Charity. Both organizations provide support, resources, and tools to at-risk children and teens in the Dallas/Forth Worth area.

“Our teams at YES Communities strive to find ways to give back, not only to our communities but more broadly to touch the lives of those in the local communities where we operate,” said Jim Bramlage, Senior Vice President, YES Communities, Western Operations. “Our local DFW team was more than eager to give back to Hope Supply Co. and Foster Kids Charity, two organizations that do so much for our local community and the kids that call Dallas home.”

Earlier this year, YES Communities hosted their annual Community Manager’s meeting bringing together community leaders nationwide to Dallas to discuss company updates, initiatives, and ways to give back to the local communities in which they operate. During the meeting, local Community Managers identified two amazing organizations that deserved to be recognized in their local communities.

“We are grateful for the support of YES Communities to provide diapers to the homeless and at-risk children we serve. Support from the community allows Hope Supply Co. to continue to provide critical essentials to families, allowing infants and toddlers to thrive,” said a Hope Supply Co. representative.

“Thank you YES Communities for your generous support of our laptop program for teens in foster care. Your partnership and support enable us to fulfil our mission, and we are thankful for your support!” said Michelle on behalf of Foster Kids Charity.

About Hope Supply Co.

A member of the National Diaper Bank Network, Hope Supply Co. is the largest children’s diaper and critical needs bank in Texas. In 2024, Hope Supply Co. reached the milestone of distributing 25 million diapers since the organization began in 1989.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serves a network of 70+ partner agencies including homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, pantries, hospitals and clinics. This helps us ensure that essential items are given directly to the families and children who need them the most.

About Foster Kids Charity

The vision of Foster Kids Charity is to improve the well-being of children while they are in foster care and to educate volunteers about the foster care system. Foster Kids Charity provides foster teens with the tools and resources which support education, career success, and independent living. With increased well-being and awareness, one of the organization’s main missions is to increase the number of adoptions for foster children.

