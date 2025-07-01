New Memoir FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN Chronicles Parallel Transformation of Patient and Therapist

Charleston, SC, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retired psychotherapist B. Thompson has teamed up with Palmetto Publishing to share his decade-long journey alongside a former patient battling dissociative identity disorder in a new memoir. His book debut, “Fire on the Mountain,” depicts the highs and lows of his professional relationship with his patient Sara. After first meeting Sara one fateful Halloween Eve in 1985, Thompson uncovered her long-held secret⎯she was suffering from what was then known as multiple personality disorder. Embarking on a treatment plan, they would spend ten years identifying over one hundred trauma-induced child alter personalities, culminating with a radical transformation in both patient and therapist. “This is an extraordinary story of a mutual ride that resulted in a personal transformation for my patient and me,” Thompson stated.

As Thompson sought to wrest Sara’s shattered psyche and body from her abusers, he experienced his own miraculous revelations, and their incredible journey came full circle at the foot of North America's highest mountain. Featuring descriptions of severe physical, emotional and sexual abuse that could be distressing or triggering to some, the book speaks to adults who have experienced any form of abuse and is enlightening to those who are interested in mythic journey themes as well as professional healers who work with clients afflicted with severe trauma and dissociative identity disorders. “This memoir is a modern-day journey from fragmentation back to a natural state of wholeness, movement from darkness to light, offering hope to those who have experienced the evils of ritual abuse,” Thompson said.

“Fire on the Mountain” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

B. Thompson is a retired licensed clinical professional counselor (LCPC). His decadeslong career is highlighted with Phi Kappa Phi academic honors and being named Clinician of the Year at a widely acclaimed community mental health center. His notable contributions include coordinating two nationally recognized grant projects for at-risk youth and implementing an innovative in-home services program for emotionally challenged youth and families. “Fire on the Mountain” is his first book.

Attachment